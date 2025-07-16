News

Intuit’s IDEAS Program Broadens Nationwide

Boosting Black Brilliance: Intuit’s IDEAS Program Broadens Nationwide To Back Vets, Bosses & Budding Entrepreneurs

The fintech giant is emboldening entrepreneurs by helping them score grant cash, hands-on coaching, and free access to Intuit’s smart tech.

Published on July 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Calling all CEOs, side hustlers, and small biz bosses, Intuit is turning up the volume on economic empowerment.

Black Business Owner
Source: MoMo Productions / Getty

Whether you’re stacking invoices or just launched your first pop-up, Intuit’s making major money moves with the expansion of its IDEAS Program, designed to help more entrepreneurs secure the bag and scale with support.

The financial tech giant behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma just announced that its IDEAS (Invest – Develop – Empower – Accelerate – Scale) initiative is growing to nine cities across the country and introducing a new nationwide cohort specifically for veterans and military spouses. Which means more access, more equity, and more wins for the culture.

Atlanta. Charlotte. Chicago. Dallas. Los Angeles. New Orleans. NYC. Philly. San Diego. Whether you’re whipping up wellness products, flipping food trucks, or running a media company, if you’re building something big, Intuit wants to help you scale it, with a little AI and a whole lotta action.

“At Intuit, we believe that small business ownership is one of the most powerful ways to create change for families, communities, and future generations,” said David Graham, SVP of Customer Success at Intuit in an official statement. “The Intuit IDEAS Program is how we honor our commitment to unlocking the potential of entrepreneurs everywhere.”

Intuit reports that it realizes running a business isn’t for the faint of heart as it takes strategy, stamina, and support, and that’s why this year’s IDEAS cohort will receive free access to Intuit’s full suite of tools like Mailchimp, TurboTax and QuickBooks, executive coaching, a $5K grant, and real help with marketing, bookkeeping, compliance, and taxes. That’s real ROI for real results.

And for the veterans and military spouses putting in the work post-service, Intuit has a dedicated program tailored to the leadership, resilience, and hustle that military families bring to entrepreneurship.

Intuit’s program already has receipts. The brand reports that previous IDEAS participants experienced a 23% revenue increase and saved more than 16 hours per month by utilizing Intuit’s technology and expert support. Now that’s what we call working smarter, not harder.

Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just getting your grind off the ground, the IDEAS program is built to help you grow your brand, build generational wealth, and get the tools to stay ten toes down in business for the long haul.

Applications are open now and close Monday, July 21. If you’re ready to turn your business from a dream into a movement, this might be the moment.

For more details or to apply, visit intuit.com/ideas.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Hip-Hop Wired
Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy & Monica Kick Off 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour In Designer Style

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
How It Feels Without D’Angelo — What I Learned Firsthand From The Musical Messiah Before the World Did [Op-Ed]

How It Feels Without D’Angelo — What I Learned Firsthand From The Musical Messiah Before The World Did [Op-Ed]

MadameNoire
Spotify Press Announcement

D'Angelo Collaborations That Deserve A Listen

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

FASHION-US-VICTORIA'S SECRET

Real Life Angel: Baller Babe Angel Reese Makes Her Catwalk Debut At The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Stunner’s Gorgeous Gams Garner Rave Reviews

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors

Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close