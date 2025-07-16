Boosting Black Brilliance: Intuit’s IDEAS Program Broadens Nationwide To Back Vets, Bosses & Budding Entrepreneurs

Calling all CEOs, side hustlers, and small biz bosses, Intuit is turning up the volume on economic empowerment.

Source: MoMo Productions / Getty

Whether you’re stacking invoices or just launched your first pop-up, Intuit’s making major money moves with the expansion of its IDEAS Program, designed to help more entrepreneurs secure the bag and scale with support.

The financial tech giant behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma just announced that its IDEAS (Invest – Develop – Empower – Accelerate – Scale) initiative is growing to nine cities across the country and introducing a new nationwide cohort specifically for veterans and military spouses. Which means more access, more equity, and more wins for the culture.

Atlanta. Charlotte. Chicago. Dallas. Los Angeles. New Orleans. NYC. Philly. San Diego. Whether you’re whipping up wellness products, flipping food trucks, or running a media company, if you’re building something big, Intuit wants to help you scale it, with a little AI and a whole lotta action.

“At Intuit, we believe that small business ownership is one of the most powerful ways to create change for families, communities, and future generations,” said David Graham, SVP of Customer Success at Intuit in an official statement. “The Intuit IDEAS Program is how we honor our commitment to unlocking the potential of entrepreneurs everywhere.”

Intuit reports that it realizes running a business isn’t for the faint of heart as it takes strategy, stamina, and support, and that’s why this year’s IDEAS cohort will receive free access to Intuit’s full suite of tools like Mailchimp, TurboTax and QuickBooks, executive coaching, a $5K grant, and real help with marketing, bookkeeping, compliance, and taxes. That’s real ROI for real results.

And for the veterans and military spouses putting in the work post-service, Intuit has a dedicated program tailored to the leadership, resilience, and hustle that military families bring to entrepreneurship.

Intuit’s program already has receipts. The brand reports that previous IDEAS participants experienced a 23% revenue increase and saved more than 16 hours per month by utilizing Intuit’s technology and expert support. Now that’s what we call working smarter, not harder.

Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just getting your grind off the ground, the IDEAS program is built to help you grow your brand, build generational wealth, and get the tools to stay ten toes down in business for the long haul.

Applications are open now and close Monday, July 21. If you’re ready to turn your business from a dream into a movement, this might be the moment.

For more details or to apply, visit intuit.com/ideas.