Celebrity

Snoop Dogg & Raising Cane's Offer FREE Chicken Finger

Snoop Dogg & Raising Cane’s Hook It Up With A FREE Chicken Finger For ALL On July 27

Published on July 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Snoop Dogg is coming through for fans on National Chicken Finger Day.

Snoop Dogg for Raising Cane's
Source: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is turning up the flavor for National Chicken Finger Day on July 27, and they’ve tapped none other than music legend and self-proclaimed chicken finger fanatic Snoop Dogg to help deliver the goods.

For one day only, Raising Cane’s reports that every Box Combo purchased will come with a free extra Chicken Finger. No code, no coupon, and no catch. Just more of what fans love: that ONE LOVE of hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers. And yes, there’s no limit. Order more Box Combos, get more free Chicken Fingers. It’s a one-day-only offer to mark the chicken holiday Raising Cane’s first cooked up back in 2010, now officially trademarked and bigger than ever in 2025.

To celebrate the affair, Snoop Dogg is putting a festive spin on this summer giveaway in a Christmas-in-July-themed ad campaign rolling out nationwide. Trading in his sleigh bells for basslines, Snoop rolls through in a Cadillac sleigh, swapping “ho ho ho” for his signature “yo yo yo” as he spreads crispy cheer.

The campaign will also feature Snoop on billboards and in-restaurant signage, bringing his laid-back swagger and longtime support of the brand to this crispy celebration. Fans might remember his past Cane’s collaborations—from Drive-Thru cameos in Arkansas to co-starring with Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves on Restaurant Recovery and Secret Sauce. Snoop’s latest album, Iz It a Crime?, is streaming now, serving up the perfect soundtrack to a chicken finger-filled joyride through the Cane’s drive-thru.

In addition to free chicken fingers for all, select lucky Caniac Club members will also score a surprise limited-edition collectible necklace featuring a golden chicken finger charm. It’s not for sale and can’t be ordered, it’s just a special reward for the brand’s most loyal fans.

Offer valid at participating restaurants only on July 27, 2025. One free chicken finger added per Box Combo purchased; no coupon needed.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

chicken News Newsletter Snoop Dogg

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

African American couple arguing at home, woman turning away with protest

Girl… #7 Is A Whole Sermon — Red Flags You’re Dating An Emotional Vampire

MadameNoire

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

Global Grind
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired

Yes Day, Gen Zalpha's Newest Beauty Brand, Is a Must For Tweens & Teens

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – Arrivals

Halle Bailey & DDG’s Restraining Order Extended: Here’s How The Disney Princess & The Rapper Got Here

Tyla and Yung Miami

Yung Miami Claims Tyla ‘Ran Off’ With Her Song, Accuses The Singer Of Stealing Her Chanel-Inspired Single

Tyler Perry speaks at Madea's Destination Wedding ATL Special Screening

Tyler Perry Says Derek Dixon ‘Needs Help’ Amid Sexual Assault Claims & $260M Lawsuit

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors

Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close