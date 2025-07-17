Snoop Dogg & Raising Cane’s Hook It Up With A FREE Chicken Finger For ALL On July 27

Snoop Dogg is coming through for fans on National Chicken Finger Day.

Source: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is turning up the flavor for National Chicken Finger Day on July 27, and they’ve tapped none other than music legend and self-proclaimed chicken finger fanatic Snoop Dogg to help deliver the goods.

For one day only, Raising Cane’s reports that every Box Combo purchased will come with a free extra Chicken Finger. No code, no coupon, and no catch. Just more of what fans love: that ONE LOVE of hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers. And yes, there’s no limit. Order more Box Combos, get more free Chicken Fingers. It’s a one-day-only offer to mark the chicken holiday Raising Cane’s first cooked up back in 2010, now officially trademarked and bigger than ever in 2025.

To celebrate the affair, Snoop Dogg is putting a festive spin on this summer giveaway in a Christmas-in-July-themed ad campaign rolling out nationwide. Trading in his sleigh bells for basslines, Snoop rolls through in a Cadillac sleigh, swapping “ho ho ho” for his signature “yo yo yo” as he spreads crispy cheer.

The campaign will also feature Snoop on billboards and in-restaurant signage, bringing his laid-back swagger and longtime support of the brand to this crispy celebration. Fans might remember his past Cane’s collaborations—from Drive-Thru cameos in Arkansas to co-starring with Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves on Restaurant Recovery and Secret Sauce. Snoop’s latest album, Iz It a Crime?, is streaming now, serving up the perfect soundtrack to a chicken finger-filled joyride through the Cane’s drive-thru.

In addition to free chicken fingers for all, select lucky Caniac Club members will also score a surprise limited-edition collectible necklace featuring a golden chicken finger charm. It’s not for sale and can’t be ordered, it’s just a special reward for the brand’s most loyal fans.

Offer valid at participating restaurants only on July 27, 2025. One free chicken finger added per Box Combo purchased; no coupon needed.