Mo’ Money: Snoop Dogg Hints He Made An Astonishing $9M For His Olympics Quests & Coverage

Snoop Dogg was the most visible American public figure during the 2024 Olympics, and he may have earned a whopping $9 million for the fun he had in Paris.

Now that the 2024 Olympics are over, the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has begun where Snoop Dogg will likely return to be the unofficial Team USA mascot.

During this year’s events, Snoop Dogg was visibly present and even carried the Olympic torch into Paris ahead of the Opening Ceremony. From what we saw, Snoop deserved a gold medal for his time in the City of Light where he closed things out with Dr. Dre for the handover to LA ’28 as part of the Closing Ceremony.

During the Olympics, a rumor surfaced Snoop was banking $500,000 a day to participate, and on Friday, Snoop seemingly hinted that he made a whopping $9 million overall for his Olympic side quests.

On Instagram, Snoop reposted a creator who broke down his possible earnings.

“This is the main star of the Paris Olympics. Snoop Dogg, a top rapper, gets over $40M rubles daily for his presence at the Paris Olympic Games,” the video says. “Snoop also lives and parties in Paris for free, all to bring more attention to the Olympics. Almost every top broadcast features Snoop, he attends all major Olympic events. For 17 Olympic days, he’ll earn nearly $9 million.”

Snoop didn’t comment on the video but his reposting of it has fans convinced that it’s true.

While $9 million is a hefty price tag, it was well worth it and hopefully NBC execs will pay him that much again for the 2028 games.

You can watch the breakdown Snoop Dogg shared on Instagram below.