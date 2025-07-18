For Your Southern Sisterhood Viewing Pleasure: Meet The Baddies Bringing Beauty & Brains To OWN’s ‘Heart & Hustle: Houston’

OWN has shared exciting news about Heart & Hustle: Houston, a stirring series featuring a southern sisterhood of Black women thriving deep down in H-Town.

Premiering Saturday, August 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Heart & Hustle: Houston “redefines what it means to be a boss, a wife, and a mother while navigating entrepreneurial life, plus a labyrinth of unique daily challenges.”

Despite appearing to have it all, they face insecurities and pressures to stay on top in a competitive town while maintaining a perfect image. But through it all, their unbreakable bond of sisterhood and support inspires them to rise above the chaos, reminding them it’s okay to be perfectly imperfect.

“Heart & Hustle: Houston brings a fresh, dynamic perspective—one that centers Black women not just in conflict, but in community, healing, and growth. It’s a powerful look at ambition, resilience, and the bonds that hold friendships together, even through life’s toughest moments,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN, in an official statement about the series.

Through vulnerability, a little competition, and a lot of laughter, this group proves that with the right people around you, your very best self will shine. Welcome to Heart & Hustle: Houston—where the hustle never stops, but the heart always leads.

Check out the trailer for the Emmy Award-winning Jesse Collins Entertainment-produced series.

Navigating the complex city of Houston on their own terms and with hearts wide open, meet the dynamic women of Heart & Hustle: Houston below!

Alaina Saulsberry, 38

“H-Town’s Glam Girl”

Alaina is the visionary founder and CEO of Color du Jour, a beauty empire known for elevating the artistry game and empowering the next generation of makeup artists. With years of influence in the industry, she’s more than a businesswoman: she’s a mentor, a trailblazer, and an inspiration to thousands. As a loving mom and devoted leader, she balances boss life and family with heart, hustle, and humility. After nearly 15 years of marriage, she’s stepping into a new chapter with strength, clarity, and love. Alaina is simultaneously working on finding herself while trying to preserve her marriage. However, having it all is never easy and at times these two goals are causing conflict rather than peace, forcing Alaina to have to make hard decisions between her happiness and her marriage. A proud mother of two kids, Alaina is known for her warm spirit and fierce work ethic and aims to bring beauty, inside and out, to every space she enters.

La’Torria Lemon, 36

“The Hopeless Romantic”

Best known for her award-winning company, Lemon-Lime Light Media, and her admired philanthropy work, La’Torria Lemon is what some have described as a force in the entertainment, hospitality, and PR industry. Kicking off her PR career at 19, La’Torria has been dominating ever since. With her infectious personality and determination, there is no challenge too big for La’Torria Lemon. However, don’t be fooled by her loving personality and charm. If someone tries to come for her, she is quick to make sure they remember who she is. After the sudden loss of her father, who was also her best friend, La’Torria is determined to find the love of her life and begin to settle down. Wanting five kids total, she is feeling the pressure getting older and realizing that no one man measures up to how great her dad was. La’Torria hopes to inspire those that she encounters and continue to help others live out their dreams, all while making hers come true.

Meet more of the ladies on the flip!