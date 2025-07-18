$50 Million Rape Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe Dismissed With Prejudice

The $50 million civil lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, alleging sexual assault and battery, has reportedly been dismissed with prejudice.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the woman accusing Shannon Sharpe of rape, announced the news on on Friday, July 18, saying both sides have agreed to a settlement in the civil case. The lawyer announced in a statement on his Instagram page that “after protracted and respectful negotiations,” Sharpe and his accuser reached a “mutually agreed upon resolution.”

“On April 20, 2025, the Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client,” his statement reads. “Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.

A dismissal with prejudice means a court case is terminated permanently, and the plaintiff is barred from refiling the same claim in the same or any other court. It’s a final decision that prevents the case from being brought back to court.

As previously reported, a woman, ID’ed only as Jane Doe, sued Sharpe back in April 2025, alleging the former NFL star brutally sexually assaulted her several times at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. The alleged assault came following what she referred to as a years-long, abusive relationship.

Shortly after filing the suit, Buzbee released an audio clip in which a man sounding like Sharpe can be heard appearing to threaten to “f***ing choke the s*** out” of his accuser. Despite this, Sharpe called the woman’s allegations “a shakedown” and insisted that he was planning to sue for defamation.

“I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about,” the ESPN host said in response to the accusations, per TMZ. “And I’m going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do. I love all you guys. Thanks.”

Sharpe stepped away from his ESPN duties in April while the legal process played out. It’s unclear whether this settlement means the former footballer will return to his role hosting First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith.