UMG Wants To Subpoena Drake & Kendrick In 'Not Like Us' Case

Take The Stand! UMG Wants To Subpoena Drake & Kendrick Lamar In ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit

Latest Drake UMG lawsuit update: Both sides submit witness lists, with UMG requesting both Drake and Kendrick Lamar testify.

Published on July 19, 2025

The civil lawsuit filed by Drake against Universal Music Group (UMG) is underway, with both sides now submitting lists of potential witnesses. In a move that’s raising eyebrows across the industry, UMG has notably called for both Drake and his most recent rival, Kendrick Lamar, to testify in court during Drizzy’s “Not Like Us” civil lawsuit.

Drake initially filed his lawsuit against UMG in January 2025, accusing the music giant of knowingly defaming him. His complaint centers on Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss track, “Not Like Us,” which famously refers to Drake as a “child predator.” Drake alleges that UMG not only distributed this song but also promoted it through “illegal means.”

UMG, for its part, has vehemently denied these claims, asserting that the notion they would “seek to harm the reputation of any artist —let alone Drake—is illogical.” They have also been actively pushing for the judge to dismiss the case entirely. Despite their efforts, the lawsuit continues to move forward.

“Plaintiff, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated,” UMG’s lawyers write in the filing. “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

The legal chess match intensified on Monday, July 14. According to XXL Mag, both sides presented their lists of individuals who could potentially be subpoenaed to testify. Drake’s legal team submitted a sprawling list of 63 individuals and entities, signaling a wide-ranging inquiry into how “Not Like Us” gained traction and its impact.

UMG Civil Lawsuit: The Witness List Showdown

Drake’s extensive list of potential witnesses includes the rapper himself, as well as top industry executives such as UMG CEO Lucian Grange, Interscope marketing president Steve Berman, and Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman. His legal team is also seeking information from major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, YouTube, SoundCloud, and TikTok. Furthermore, entities connected to Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance, such as the NFL and Roc Nation, are also on Drake’s radar. Drake’s lawyers are seemingly aiming to uncover any alleged “covert tactics to promote the Defamatory Material.” Notably, Drake’s team has listed Kojo Menne Asamoah, whom they claim used such tactics, but they have been unable to locate or serve him despite hiring private investigators.

In stark contrast to Drake’s extensive list, UMG has filed a considerably shorter list containing just nine names. However, the inclusion of two specific names on UMG’s list has captured everyone’s attention: Drake himself and Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick Lamar’s manager, Anthony Saleh, is also named. This move is particularly significant because Lamar is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

UMG’s lawyers argue that Lamar “is likely to have discoverable information concerning the creation of the recording, image, and video and the distribution and promotion of the recording and video.”

The legal teams’ strategies hint at a high-stakes courtroom showdown. While Drake claims the lawsuit is about UMG profiting from “dangerous misinformation” and “artificially inflat[ing]” the song’s popularity, UMG maintains Drake is simply “weaponiz[ing] the legal process to silence an artist’s creative expression” after “losing a rap battle.”

