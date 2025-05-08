Kendrick Lamar Leads The 2025 BET Awards Nominations With 10
Kendrick Lamar Leads The 2025 BET Awards Nominations With 10—See The Full List Of Nominees
The 2025 BET Awards nominations have been announced.
On Thursday, May 8, BET revealed the complete list of nominees for the upcoming awards show, which will air in just over a month. The show—which celebrates music, TV, film and sports—will be in Los Angeles, so it’s only right that hometown hero Kendrick Lamar leads the night with 10 nominations. He’s followed by Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla, who all earned six nods.
Next in line is Metro Boomin scoring five nominations, SZA and the Weeknd with four each, and Ayra Starr, Lil Wayne, Maverick City Music, Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims, and Tyler, the Creator with three nominations a piece.
This year will be a special celebration as it marks the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards, so stay tuned for updates on any news about performances or special celebrations. The BET Awards 2025 with air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on June 9 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
See the full list of 2025 BET Awards nominees below.
Album of the Year
- $Ome $Exy $Ongs 4 U – Drake & PartyNextDoor
- 11:11 Deluxe – Chris Brown
- Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- Glorious – GloRilla
- GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
- We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Ayra Starr
- Coco Jones
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- Fridayy
- Leon Thomas
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- 41
- Common & Pete Rock
- Drake & PartyNextDoor
- FLO
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Jacquees & Dej Loaf
- Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
- Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
- “30 For 30” – SZA Feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Alter Ego” – Doechii Feat. JT
- “Are You Even Real” – Teddy Swims Feat. Givēon
- “Beckham” – Dee Billz Feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, Kj Swervo
- “Bless” – Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
- “Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
- “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- “Sticky” – Tyler, the Creator Feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
- “Timeless” – The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Rapsody
- Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman Dlow
- Burna Boy
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Key Glock
- Lil Wayne
- Tyler, the Creator
Video of the Year
- “3AM in ToKEYo” – Key Glock
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
- “After Hours” – Kehlani
- “Denial Is A River” – Doechii
- “Family Matters” – Drake
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Timeless” – The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti
- “Type Shit” – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- B Pace Productions & Jacquees
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Foggieraw
- Tyler, the Creator
Best New Artist
- 41
- Ayra Starr
- BigXthaPlug
- Bossman Dlow
- Dee Billz
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- “A God (There Is)” – Common & Pete Rock Feat. Jennifer Hudson
- “Amen” – Pastor Mike Jr.
- “Better Days” – Fridayy
- “Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)” – Yolanda Adams Feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence
- “Constant” – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
- “Deserve To Win” – Tamela Mann
- “Faith” – Rapsody
- “Rain Down on Me” – GloRilla Feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
- “Residuals” – Chris Brown
- “Denial Is A River” – Doechii
- “Nokia” – Drake
- “Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin Feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “TGIF” – GloRilla
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- “Brokey” – Latto
Best International Act
- Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Bashy (United Kingdom)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)
- Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
- Mc Luanna (Brazil)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Sdm (France)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
- Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
- Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
- Amabbi (Brazil)
- Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
- Dr Yaro (France)
- kwn (United Kingdom)
- Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
- Merveille (France)
- Odeal (United Kingdom)
- Shallipopi (Nigeria)
- TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
- “Beautiful People” – Mary J. Blige
- “Blackbiird” – Beyoncé Feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
- “Bloom” – Doechii
- “Burning” – Tems
- “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo Feat. Ariana Grande
- “Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker
- “Hold On” – Tems
- “In My Bag” FLO & GloRilla
Best Movie
- Bad Boys: Ride Or Die
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
- Luther: Never Too Much
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- One Of Them Days
- Rebel Ridge
- The Piano Lesson
- The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Denzel Washington
- Jamie Foxx
- Joey Bada$$
- Kevin Hart
- Sterling K. Brown
- Will Smith
Best Actress
- Andra Day
- Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Kerry Washington
- Quinta Brunson
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
YoungStars Award
- Akira Akbar
- Blue Ivy Carter
- Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Melody Hurd
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Tyrik Johnson
- Vanvan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- A’ja Wilson
- Angel Reese
- Claressa Shields
- Coco Gauff
- Dawn Staley
- Flau’jae Johnson
- Juju Watkins
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Judge
- Anthony Edwards
- Deion Sanders
- Jalen Hurts
- Jayson Tatum
- LeBron James
- Saquon Barkley
- Stephen Curry
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104