Kendrick Lamar Leads The 2025 BET Awards Nominations With 10—See The Full List Of Nominees

The 2025 BET Awards nominations have been announced.

Source: PA Wire – PA Images

On Thursday, May 8, BET revealed the complete list of nominees for the upcoming awards show, which will air in just over a month. The show—which celebrates music, TV, film and sports—will be in Los Angeles, so it’s only right that hometown hero Kendrick Lamar leads the night with 10 nominations. He’s followed by Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla, who all earned six nods.

Next in line is Metro Boomin scoring five nominations, SZA and the Weeknd with four each, and Ayra Starr, Lil Wayne, Maverick City Music, Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims, and Tyler, the Creator with three nominations a piece.

This year will be a special celebration as it marks the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards, so stay tuned for updates on any news about performances or special celebrations. The BET Awards 2025 with air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on June 9 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

See the full list of 2025 BET Awards nominees below.

Album of the Year

$Ome $Exy $Ongs 4 U – Drake & PartyNextDoor

11:11 Deluxe – Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Glorious – GloRilla

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & PartyNextDoor

FLO

Future & Metro Boomin

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

“30 For 30” – SZA Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Alter Ego” – Doechii Feat. JT

“Are You Even Real” – Teddy Swims Feat. Givēon

“Beckham” – Dee Billz Feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, Kj Swervo

“Bless” – Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

“Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Sticky” – Tyler, the Creator Feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

“Timeless” – The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

Bossman Dlow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, the Creator

Video of the Year

“3AM in ToKEYo” – Key Glock

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“After Hours” – Kehlani

“Denial Is A River” – Doechii

“Family Matters” – Drake

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Timeless” – The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti

“Type Shit” – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

Bossman Dlow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“A God (There Is)” – Common & Pete Rock Feat. Jennifer Hudson

“Amen” – Pastor Mike Jr.

“Better Days” – Fridayy

“Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)” – Yolanda Adams Feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence

“Constant” – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

“Deserve To Win” – Tamela Mann

“Faith” – Rapsody

“Rain Down on Me” – GloRilla Feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Residuals” – Chris Brown

“Denial Is A River” – Doechii

“Nokia” – Drake

“Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“TGIF” – GloRilla

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Brokey” – Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bashy (United Kingdom)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

Mc Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

Sdm (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajuliacosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

kwn (United Kingdom)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (United Kingdom)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

“Beautiful People” – Mary J. Blige

“Blackbiird” – Beyoncé Feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

“Bloom” – Doechii

“Burning” – Tems

“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo Feat. Ariana Grande

“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

“Hold On” – Tems

“In My Bag” FLO & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Luther: Never Too Much

Mufasa: The Lion King

One Of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

Vanvan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry