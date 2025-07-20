Monday Drop! Tyler, the Creator’s New Album ‘Don’t Tap the Glass’ Gets Surprise Release Date

Great news for Tyler fans! Tyler, the Creator’s new album has officially been announced. The album is titled Don’t Tap the Glass and is set to drop on Monday, July 21. The announcement generated considerable buzz following a week of subliminal messages from the rapper.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news broke in characteristic Tyler fashion: during a performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night. The rapper directly announced the album title to the audience, creating immediate excitement. Further solidifying the announcement, an installation designed to recreate the album’s cover, prominently featuring its title, was also displayed. The news was then officially confirmed by Tyler himself via an Instagram post on Saturday morning, which included the release date for Tyler, the Creator’s new album.

Don’t Tap the Glass will be Tyler’s ninth studio album. Its release comes less than a year after his previous project, Chromakopia, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in October 2024. Chromakopia had a number of high-profile features, including Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, Daniel Caesar, Doechii, GloRilla, LaToiya Williams, Lola Young, Santigold, Schoolboy Q, and Teezo Touchdown. Notably, Chromakopia has a Monday release date, going against the industry’s standard midnight Friday drop. This means Don’t Tap the Glass, released through Columbia Records, will be his second project to deviate from the traditional release rollout.

Tyler, the Creator’s New Album: Defying Industry Norms and Expanding Artistic Reach

Tyler has a distinct philosophy behind his preference for early-week releases. In a 2023 interview with Nardwuar, he provided insight into his reasoning.

“I think we should put music out again on Tuesdays instead of Fridays, for some reasons,” he explained. “My reasoning is, I know people think because of the weekend, they can listen to stuff, and the streams go up. And the streaming people are like, ‘Oh, the streams go up on the weekend!’ But I think it’s a lot of passive listening, at parties or people get the time to go to the gym, so they’re not really listening.”

“To work on an album for so long and put so much energy into it and for it to be released at midnight…just seems so disrespectful,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper also discusses his frustration with finding places to seriously discuss his work.

“We need to get back to talking about music,” Tyler said. “We need to stop f***ing going sneaker shopping or f***ing deepthroating hot wings for an hour. Talk about your album, talk about music.”

Beyond his prolific and critically acclaimed music career, Tyler is also making significant strides in the film industry. Earlier this year, he completed filming on Josh Safdie’s highly anticipated movie, Marty Supreme, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, and is scheduled for release by A24 on Christmas Day 2025. This project will mark Tyler’s feature film acting debut, adding a new dimension to his already diverse portfolio as a Grammy-winning artist, producer, fashion designer, and creative director.