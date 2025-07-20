Celebrity

Netflix & 'The Pivot' Podcast Host ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Pop-Up

Foooore! Netflix & ‘The Pivot’ Podcast Tee Off ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Pop-Up With Kym Whitley & Lavell Crawford

Atlanta was on fire this week amid Netflix's 'Happy Gilmore 2' pop-up with 'The Pivot' podcast

Published on July 20, 2025

Netflix pulled out the putters and punchlines in the Peach State this week to celebrate Happy Gilmore 2, complete with a golf-themed pop-up and a tee’d-up taping of a popular podcast.

On Wednesday, July 16, Happy Gilmore 2 Presents: Disruptors Redefining The Game made its first stop at Topgolf Atlanta Midtown, serving up swings, shade, and side-splitting stories with a live episode taping of The Pivot Podcast.

Comedy crushers Kym Whitley and Lavell Crawford hit the mic with hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor for a laugh-out-loud convo about their careers, comedic curveballs, and what it’s like to link up for the Netflix sequel.

During the taping, Kym Whitley kept it real about the highs and lows of being a female comedian…

and Lavell Crawford opened up about breaking stereotypes.

After the taping, attendees ditched the divots and hit the driving range, showing off their swings with sounds from ATL’s premiere sound savant, DJ Unruly. Notable names in the mix included Takeo Spikes, golf influencer Roger Steele, rapper Duke Deuce, Hip-Hop historian NuFace, Cortez Bryant, ButterATL’s Brandon Butler, INC, celebrity photographer, Cam Kirk, actress Dawn Halfkenny, ATL radio legend Ryan Cameron, and morning show maven Kyle Santillia.

The ATL affair was just the first stop on the Happy Gilmore 2 tour; next, Miami and Los Angeles will get their own dose of Disruptors energy.

Happy Gilmore 2 Starts Streaming July 25 On Netflix

As previously reported, nearly three decades after Happy Gilmore first shocked the fairway, Adam Sandler is swinging back into action in Happy Gilmore 2, dropping July 25 on Netflix.

The slapshot-swinging sensation returns with Sandler reprising his iconic role alongside original co-stars Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and more. This time, he’s joined by a fresh crew of comedy and course crushers—including Bad Bunny, Kym Whitley, Ethan Cutkosky, and Sandler’s real-life daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

Expect surprise celebrity cameos from sports stars like Travis Kelce, Rory McIlroy and Paige Spiranac, adding extra star power to this tee-rific sequel.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by longtime Sandler sidekick, Tim Herlihy, the film is packed with punchlines, putters and plenty of playful chaos.

