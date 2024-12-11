Halle Bailey, Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, Niecey Nash, & More Celebrate Jamie Foxx’s Legacy At Mr. Chow With Netflix’s Strong Black Legends

Following the release of Jamie Foxx’s “What Had Happened Was…”, Strong Black Legends gathered his peers to celebrate his iconic career.

Jamie Foxx has officially returned to stand-up with this week’s release of his Netflix special “What Had Happen Was” just in time for the holidays. For fans and viewers, it’s just comedy but for Foxx, this is a remarkable comeback and recovery from a recent stroke. He details the recovery process in the special, and while it’s a miracle, it reminds us how unexpected events happen in life.

With the serious nature surrounding the special, it was only right for Netflix and Strong Black Legends to celebrate the legacy of Jamie Foxx. According to a press release, Netflix hosted the celebration at popular Los Angeles hotspot Mr. Chow.

Megastars across the entertainment industry flocked to the establishment to toast to the multifaceted entertainer.

