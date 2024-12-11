Netflix Celebrates Jamie Foxx's Legacy With Strong Black Legends
Halle Bailey, Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, Niecey Nash, & More Celebrate Jamie Foxx’s Legacy At Mr. Chow With Netflix’s Strong Black Legends
Following the release of Jamie Foxx’s “What Had Happened Was…”, Strong Black Legends gathered his peers to celebrate his iconic career.
Jamie Foxx has officially returned to stand-up with this week’s release of his Netflix special “What Had Happen Was” just in time for the holidays. For fans and viewers, it’s just comedy but for Foxx, this is a remarkable comeback and recovery from a recent stroke. He details the recovery process in the special, and while it’s a miracle, it reminds us how unexpected events happen in life.
With the serious nature surrounding the special, it was only right for Netflix and Strong Black Legends to celebrate the legacy of Jamie Foxx. According to a press release, Netflix hosted the celebration at popular Los Angeles hotspot Mr. Chow.
Megastars across the entertainment industry flocked to the establishment to toast to the multifaceted entertainer.
After the release of Jamie Foxx’s “What Had Happened Was”… the entertainer received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. If his celebration at Mr. Chow was going to be lit, this took the evening to an entirely different level. Toasting to Jamie’s health, career, and impact on his future, a beautiful time was had.
The guest list included Anthony Anderson, Jurnee Smollett, Niecy Nash, Naomi Osaka, LisaRaye, Halle Bailey, Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, and more.
Everyone deserves their flowers, yet most aren’t alive to smell them when they are finally delivered. Strong Black Legends and Netflix made sure Jamie could smell his at a time when he needed them the most. You can stream Jamie Foxx’s “What Had Happened Wa…s” right now on Netflix. If we are lucky, hopefully, this isn’t the last time we see him on stage performing a stand-up routine.
