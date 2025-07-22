More details have emerged about the tragic passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

According to the Caribbean Guard, Costa Rica’s volunteer lifeguard association, Playa Grande lifeguards were “not present” on the beach at the time of Warner’s death.

“We deeply regret the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner at Playa Grande. He was swept away by a strong rip current and died by drowning,” the Caribbean Guard said in a Monday, July 21, statement via Facebook. “It all happened very quickly, and although there were people on the beach who entered the water to rescue him, they did not arrive in time. He was pulled from underwater without vital signs, and despite CPR maneuvers being performed on the beach, resuscitation was unsuccessful.”

The Guard went on to say that Playa Grande, well known by “local surfers,” is one of their “most challenging beaches,” adding that there are signs in both Spanish and English “warning of the danger of death due to drowning.” Though the Guard has patrolled there “over the past few years,” they claimed that they were “not present” at the time of Warner’s death due to lack of “resources.”

“Due to recent aquatic incidents in Playa Negra, we had redirected resources there and to Chiquita, another iconic beach known for its strong currents,” the statement claimed before going on to appeal to Costa Rica’s president, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, and the government. “From Caribbean Guard, a volunteer lifeguard association, we make an urgent appeal to the President of the Nation, the national government, the Municipality of Talamanca, and the entire Caribbean community to continue joining forces to minimize this problem, which, sadly, is on the rise ACROSS THE ENTIRE COUNTRY.”

“We do everything within our reach. We have saved numerous lives in recent years, and if Caribbean Guard didn’t exist, the number of drownings would be counted in dozens,” the statement continued. “We give everything we have to minimize the risks, but without help from the government, clear public policies, and strong support from local business owners, this will continue to happen.”

News of Warner’s passing broke on Monday, July 21, revealing that the beloved actor died at the age of 54 after an accidental drowning. Costa Rican National Police told ABC News that The Cosby Show alum’s official cause of death was ruled as asphyxia. Warner’s body has since been transferred from Limón to the Forensic Medicine Unit in San Joaquín de Flores for an autopsy. Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department revealed to Us Weekly that a preliminary investigation showed Warner “appeared to have entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current.”

Warner had been on vacation in Costa Rica since July 13. He is survived by his wife and daughter, whose identities were never publicly revealed.