eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

He once reimagined sneakers; now he’s reimagining schooling.

As back-to-school season continues, Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, the visionary HBCU President who went from drawing Jordans in Inglewood to designing for Biggie, Nas, and Nike, is now making waves in a whole new lane and telling BOSSIP all about it.

Source: Courtesy of D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business

The legendary footwear designer turned education disruptor is stepping beyond the classroom and straight into the cloud with eHBCU, the first-ever digital platform bringing historically Black colleges and culture into the future.

tech-savvy movement aimed at uniting Black brilliance, shattering barriers, and making the rich legacy of HBCUs clickable, customizable, and culturally rooted.

“It’s about access. It’s about equity. And it’s about evolving how we reach our people,” Edwards told BOSSIP.

Backed by a powerhouse crew of six partner schools — Delaware State, Alabama State, Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, and all three Southern University campuses — eHBCU.edu lets students learn from anywhere, at any time, while staying plugged into their Black heritage. Picture taking classes from multiple HBCUs, earning transferable credits, and still getting those soul-stirring, culture-rich experiences that make HBCUs what they are.

And the impact is already going viral.

Source: Courtesy of D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Bus / Courtesy

eHBCU made its official in-person debut at this year’s ESSENCE Festival, where the platform pulled up to the Global Black Economic Forum’s Recruitment Center with an immersive booth full of vibes. From digital photo sessions and “What’s Your E?” storytelling walls to mentorship sign-ups and live confessions, thousands came through to tap into the future of Black education, all in one buzzing, tech-powered space.

On July 4, Edwards himself took to the GBEF mainstage, delivering a gem-filled talk on financial literacy and the power of knowledge.

“Knowledge is wealth. That’s our mindset at eHBCU,” he said. “By coming together, we’re not just closing the education gap — we’re creating new lanes for Black success to thrive.”

And let’s not forget: Dr. Edwards still runs Pensole Lewis, the country’s only design-centered HBCU, which he revived in Detroit with a mission to build creative pipelines and change the face of product design. His students have already landed hundreds of industry gigs.

What started as a small design academy in Portland turned into a legacy project in Detroit. There, he teamed up with the family of Dr. Violet T. Lewis, the founder of the Lewis College of Business, an HBCU originally launched in 1928 to create opportunities for Black women.

In 2022, Edwards resurrected the school as the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design and made history. It’s now the only HBCU dedicated solely to design, innovation, and product creation; and it’s Black-owned, Black-led, and Black excellence from the ground up.

At PLC, students get hands-on, head-down, hustle-hard experience with major brands.

“We recreate what product teams look like in actual companies,” Edwards explained. “Designers, engineers, marketing teams — everything. So by the time our students finish, they’ve already been working like professionals.”

And the proof is in the pipeline: Over 1,000 students from his programs have already broken into the industry.

Now he’s turning his focus to helping even more young Black dreamers get their foot in the door, no matter their zip code.

With eHBCU, students who may never step foot on a traditional campus can now build real credentials, connect with mentors, and collaborate with classmates from across the country — all while staying deeply connected to HBCU culture.

“We’re just getting started,” said Edwards. “This is about creating generational access. I want every student — from the dorm room to the dining room table — to know they have the tools to shape their future.”

From Jordans to joint degrees, Dr. D’Wayne Edwards is proving that when Black minds lead, the future follows.

Class is officially in session.