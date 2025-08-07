‘Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo’ & The Harlem Globetrotters: AspireTV Debuts Its Star-Studded Fall Programming Slate

AspireTV is serving up a fresh dose of culture, cuisine, and community this fall with a star-studded slate of new and returning programming, and we’ve got exclusive deets!

From global adventures with the Harlem Globetrotters to soul food favorites in Savannah, the network’s fall schedule reflects its mission to authentically celebrate Black culture and urban life.

“This fall at AspireTV, we’re bringing the culture, the flavor and the fun,” said Angela Cannon, General Manager of AspireTV via a press release. “Whether you’re traveling the world with the Harlem Globetrotters, hanging in the kitchen with Yo-Yo, or discovering fresh new voices in film, there’s something for everyone. We’re excited to keep shining a light on stories that authentically reflect our community as we aspire to inspire our audience.”

Highlights from AspireTV’s Fall 2025 Programming:

City Eats: Savannah

Premieres Thursday, September 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Celebrity chef and TV personality G. Garvin hosts this local spin on the popular City Eats franchise, taking viewers on a culinary tour through Savannah, Ga. From hidden gems to iconic restaurants, Garvin dives into the rich stories, heritage, and history behind every dish. Highlights include visits to Klom Klom for Northern Thai cuisine, the soulful Narobia’s Grits and Gravy, and Savannah’s first Filipino kitchen, Narra Tree.

The Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City

Premieres Wednesday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Source: AspireTV / AspireTV



Part travel show, part cultural deep dive, this new series follows the legendary Harlem Globetrotters as they uncover hidden stories in major cities around the globe. With nearly 100 years of touring and over 120 countries visited, the team shares exclusive access to food, music, and local traditions in destinations like Cairo, London, Stuttgart, and Sydney.

Urban Indie Film Block

Premieres Tuesday, October 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Source: AspireTV / AspireTV



AspireTV continues to spotlight rising filmmakers with Urban Indie Film Block, a weekly showcase of short films spanning romance, action, drama, sci-fi, and more. It’s a must-watch for fans of fresh perspectives and future auteurs.

Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo

Premieres Thursday, October 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Source: AspireTV / AspireTV



Hip-hop icon and culinary enthusiast Yo-Yo returns to the kitchen for a new season of fun, food, and famous guests. Expect bold flavors and great vibes as she prepares recipes like Brazilian seafood stew, chili, and salmon slaw with appearances by Naughty By Nature’s Vinnie Brown, actor Tobias Truvillion, and her beloved mom, Mama Mia.

AspireTV’s fall programming continues to blend entertainment with cultural enrichment, offering content that reflects the joy, creativity, and soul of the Black experience. The network is available nationwide on DirecTV, DISH, Sling, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream, and through local cable providers. To find AspireTV in your area, visit aspire.tv/channel.

About AspireTV:

AspireTV is a part of UP Entertainment, which offers uplifting entertainment for diverse audiences through platforms like UP Faith & Family, AspireTV+, GaitherTV+, and Cine Romántico. AspireTV remains dedicated to showcasing authentic Black stories through inspiring and entertaining content.