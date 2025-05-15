aspireTV Announces 'The Level Up Experiment' Hosted By Liz Smith
‘The Level Up Experiment’ Exclusive Clip: HBCU Students & Alum Battle It Out In Collegiate Competition Series
It’s time to level up! AspireTV is pulling back the curtain on a new generation of HBCU greatness with The Level Up Experiment, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look at the heat hosted by our charismatic contributor, Liz Smith!
AspireTV announced this week that the new competition series showcasing the brilliance of HBCU students and alums, premieres tonight, Thursday, May 15, at 8:00pm ET. The show puts a spotlight on the talent, intelligence, and hustle of HBCU undergrads and alumni.
Each week, contestants are hit with real-world challenges designed to push them out of their comfort zones and into the careers of their dreams. The competitors are judged by industry leaders who help them learn the keys to success. With eliminations always on the horizon, the stakes stay sky-high, and only the sharpest and most strategic will survive to snag the ultimate prize package, including a coveted internship that could launch their future.
The Level Up Experiment Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive clip from the premiere, we meet one of the 16 scholars ready to matriculate to the top.
The scholars are thrown right into the fire, where they must sell themselves in front of a panel of power players who know excellence when they see it. Dubbed the “Personal Pitch” challenge, each scholar has to craft and deliver a 30-second pitch to prominent board members as to why they belong on The Level Up Experiment.
For Clark Atlanta University junior, Keziah Brown, that’s proving to be a bigger task than she imagined, but the power players encourage her to make it through her speech.
Take an exclusive look below.
The Level Up Experiment premieres Thursday, May 15, at 8:00PM ET! Tune in for new episodes every Thursday at 8:00PM ET on aspireTV.
