Love-All: Trinity Rodman Posts Sweet Message For Boyfriend Ben Shelton After Big Tennis Milestone

Trinity Rodman is Ben Shelton’s biggest fan.

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

On August 6, the professional tennis player earned his first ATP Masters 1000 title with his victory at Canada’s National Bank Open against Karen Khachanov. His girlfriend, National Women’s Soccer League star Trinity Rodman, posted about the big win on her Instagram Story, uploading a video of the winning match point.

“Guys serving for the match, first Masters 1000. Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh,” she said, erupting into cheers when Ben’s opponent hit the ball into the net.

She followed up with her support on August 7, posting a sweet message celebrating the milestone by writing over a picture announcing Ben as the champion.

“I watch you everyday work your ass off,” Rodman began. “I see everyone who doubts you. You are so inspirational and I’ve never been filled with this much joy I love you and you are HIM. Onto the next babe.”

Shelton reposted her message, using emojis to call Trinity, “my world.”

After months of speculation from fans, Ben and Trinity confirmed their relationship in March. The star athletes have been there to celebrate the other’s major wins ever since, always supporting one another’s achievements on the pitch and on the court.

Just a few days prior to Shelton’s milestone, Rodman experienced a milestone of her own: Making her return to the soccer field after being sidelined for months with a back injury. Not only that, she also scored what would become the game-winning goal for the Washington Spirit.

After the game, Ben took to social media to brag about his other half, referencing the fact Trinity only entered the game in the 76th minute, writing, “Plays 15 mins first game back and scores a banger.”

He went on to share an IG reel of the goal, which read, “Welcome back Trinity Rodman.”