MAGA Beef With A Side of ICE: Houston Trump-Themed Burger Boss Facing Deportation

The owner of a Houston-area burger chain styled around President Donald Trump’s image is now facing deportation after federal immigration officials say he overstayed his visa.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 28-year-old Roland Beainy — a Lebanese immigrant who runs multiple Trump-themed burger restaurants in and around Houston — entered the United States in 2019 as a non-immigrant visitor. ICE says he was required to leave by February 12, 2024, but failed to do so.

ICE officials allege Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that would shield him from being detained or removed. On May 16, 2025, ICE officers arrested him and placed him into immigration proceedings.

This plot twist wasn’t on the menu.

Released on Bond, but Not Off the Hook

KHOU11 reports that on June 13, 2025, an immigration judge granted Beainy’s request for bond while his deportation case plays out. For now, he’s back in the community — but still facing the possibility of being forced to leave the country.

In a statement to KHOU11, ICE directly addressed what they described as misinformation circulating about Beainy’s case.

“Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States.”

ICE also outlined his entry and overstay:

“Beainy is a 28-year-old illegal alien from Lebanon who entered the United States in 2019 as a non-immigrant visitor, but he failed to depart by Feb. 12, 2024, as required under the terms of his admission.”

Translation: ICE is saying the rumors are extra well-done — and they’re not buying a single bite.

Enforcement ‘Regardless of Political Beliefs’

In its statement, ICE made it clear that enforcement isn’t swayed by political leanings, business ownership, or public profile.

“Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.”

What’s Next for a Restaurant With a Political Twist

KHOU11 notes that Beainy is best known locally for operating Trump-themed burger joints — complete with the former president’s image, branding, and politically inspired menu items. While his business attracts customers and critics, it’s now his immigration status, not his political branding, drawing the most attention.

With the bond granted, Beainy will remain in the U.S. as his immigration proceedings continue. The timeline for a final decision on his case isn’t clear, and deportation proceedings can often take months or even years, depending on appeals, legal motions, and court backlogs.

What a rare situation!