No Kings: Anti-Trump Anti-ICE Protests Spread Across America, Social Media Mocks MAGA Military Parade On Trump’s Birthday

Source: BENJAMIN HANSON / Getty

Instead of balloons and cake, Trump’s birthday weekend was filled with nearly 2,000 public protests and reminders that he’s not a king, and it was glorious to see.

Donald Trump is easily the most hated man in America, and every day that he continues to breathe air, he becomes more hated. Almost every single policy that he has put in place has put people in harm’s way, even if they don’t know it yet. Yes, we’re talking about you, MAGA moron. Trump admires men like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, who rule with an iron fist over citizens who have been too terrorized and intimidated to speak out against them publicly.

Source: Probal Rashid / Getty

Fortunately, here in the United States of America, we don’t bend the knee to such arrogant authoritarianism. Americans with the good sense that God gave them embody the viral rant that Ma$e so eloquently performed on his daily sports show with co-host Cam’ron.

Never was that personification more evident than yesterday during the nationwide “No Kings” protests that were held in just about every single major U.S. city and dozens of smaller municipalities. According to NPR reporting, nearly 2,000 public demonstrations took place with millions of people loudly and proudly voicing their disapproval of Donald Trump and his bigoted agenda. NPR also reported that the New York variant of the No Kings protests saw an estimated 50,000 peaceful protesters in attendance to stand up for immigrants’ rights and other social issues that the 47th president has inflamed.

Source: ALI MATIN / Getty

We would be remiss not to add the context of this uprising: it was purposely scheduled on Trump’s birthday, a day when he held a pathetic and poorly attended military parade in his honor.

Other social media users took note of how sloppily the troops were marching as opposed to the tightly regimented formations that we typically think of when seeing a military parade.

It appears that führer Trump outkicked his coverage and overestimated his popularity. Despite the devout MAGA bootlicking, images from the scene of the PR stunt show that most of his fans chose to spend time with their biological daddy over their political zaddy. Trump’s “celebration” looked like the nightclub at 10 pm…nobody was there.

Sidenote: Who the hell was performing Lizzo karaoke on stage for this event? Do they understand Lizzo’s politics? Is anyone reading the room?