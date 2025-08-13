Candace Owens sued by Macron over trans attack against wife
Candace Owens Mad At Trump For Not Defending Her Against French President’s Lawsuit
Candace Owens has spent significant time using her platform to insult, denigrate, and perform acts of bigotry against French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte. Owen has published an eight-part series, eight, on her YouTube page called Becoming Brigitte that accuses Brigitte of being a biological man, thus a transgender woman. Why she feels it necessary to spend time “transvestigating”, her words, not ours, the French president’s wife? We won’t even attempt to dive into her brain on that one but it is without a doubt a hateful act and egregious use of editorial effort to question someone’s gender.
As a result of Owens’ unseemly “journalism”, Macron and his wife hired prominent U.S. investigation firm Nardello & Co. to gather intel on her before filing a defamation lawsuit in the state of Delaware according to Financial Times. The legal complaint accuses Owens of spearheading a “campaign of global humiliation” against Brigitte on YouTube as well as social media where, in 2024, the right-wing firebrand stated:
“After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man,”
Candace might have to stand ten toes on that claim because whatever level of credibility she has left could be hinging on the outcome of this lawsuit. It such a ridiculous claim that even Donald Trump called her personally to tell her to knock it the f**k off as admitted by Owens herself via Yahoo! News:
“He could even say, like he said to me on the phone, that ‘I looked at her real close in the Eiffel Tower, and it looked like a woman to me.’”
Owens has been going on angry tirades aimed and Trump and Vice President JD Vance for not saving her from the Macrons’ ire.
What Candace fails to understand, like many on the right do, is that “free speech” doesn’t mean that you can’t be sued for defaming someone. The First Amendment is about protecting citizens rights to protest against the government without federal retaliation. Calling Macron’s wife a trans woman is not a protest or petition against the government. There is no policy that she’s railing against, there’s no law that she disagrees with, Candace Owens is “protesting” a woman’s humanity with no evidence whatsoever. She should be embarrassed but she’s not and that’s a big part of the problem.
Bring back shame.
