Tyler Perry's 'Zatima' Season 4 Trailer Released
BET+ Releases The Official Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Zatima’ Season 4 Featuring Fatima’s Pregnancy, Possible Shooting & A Child Custody Lawsuit
A fan favorite BET+ series is coming back for season 4, featuring Fatima’s pregnancy and possible shooting, a child custody lawsuit, and a break-in.
Tyler Perry’s Zatima is set to return for its highly anticipated fourth season on BET+. The series continues to follow Zac and Fatima as they prepare for parenthood while navigating deep emotional scars, complicated friendships, and explosive entanglements. Season 4 picks up with higher stakes, heightened suspense, and raw vulnerability, deepening its cultural relevance among Black millennial and Gen Z viewers. The show remains a fan-favorite for its honesty around modern relationships, accountability, and personal evolution — all with Tyler Perry’s signature blend of humor and drama.
A trailer for the series shows a heart-stopping moment when Fatima seemingly gets shot, Zack is hit with a child custody dispute, and an appearance from the (deeply disturbed) Leslie.
The comedy drama series stars Devale Ellis (It’s Bruno!, Sistas, The Perfect Find), Crystal Renee Hayslett (Sistas, Praise This), Nzinga Imani (All the Queen’s Men, Sistas), Danielle LaRoach (Southern Hospatality, A House Divided, Cocaine Sisters), Guyviaud Joseph (The Ave, Power, Blue Bloods), Remington Hoffman (Sweet Home, Days of Our Lives), Jasmin Brown (Double Cross, Caught Up, Sistas), and Cameron Fuller (The Last Ship, Mira Mira).
Courtney Glaude wrote this season of Zatima, which is a spinoff of the hit series Sistas. Additionally, Glaude served as director alongside Kyle Johnson. The series is produced by Tyler Perry Studios.
Season 4A of the BET+ Original series will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, September 11. The ten-episode season will continue with two episodes weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, October 9th, 2025. While we patiently wait, check out the official Season 4 trailer below. The first three seasons of Zatima are now streaming on BET+. Share your thoughts on the trailer in the comment section.
- T-Hood’s Death Under Investigation As Possible Self-Defense Shooting; Kirk & Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Named as Suspect
- One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
- Drake Vs. UMG Update: Lawbrey’s Latest Legal Filing Demands Docs Related To Any Kendrick Lamar Domestic Abuse Allegations, Dave Free’s Relationship With Kendrick’s Kids
BET+ Releases The Official Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Zatima’ Season 4 Featuring Fatima’s Pregnancy, Possible Shooting & A Child Custody Lawsuit was originally published on globalgrind.com
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Back In Blood: Cardi B Gets Her 'Lick Back' On Rah Ali During Cannes Airport Run-In
-
The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony 'Ant' Wilson With Stunning Shots—'Forever'
-
Kirk Frost's Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood's Murder, Denies 'Conspiracy Theories' About Her Involvement: 'I Would NEVER!'
-
Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week