Tyler Perry's 'Zatima' Season 4 Trailer Released

BET+ Releases The Official Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Zatima’ Season 4 Featuring Fatima’s Pregnancy, Possible Shooting & A Child Custody Lawsuit

BET+’s fan-favorite Tyler Perry drama is coming back for a suspense-packed Season 4 that blends love, lies, and life-or-death stakes.

Published on August 13, 2025

'Zatima' Season 4 Key Art
Source: Courtesy / BET+

A fan favorite BET+ series is coming back for season 4, featuring Fatima’s pregnancy and possible shooting, a child custody lawsuit, and a break-in.

Tyler Perry’s Zatima is set to return for its highly anticipated fourth season on BET+. The series continues to follow Zac and Fatima as they prepare for parenthood while navigating deep emotional scars, complicated friendships, and explosive entanglements. Season 4 picks up with higher stakes, heightened suspense, and raw vulnerability, deepening its cultural relevance among Black millennial and Gen Z viewers. The show remains a fan-favorite for its honesty around modern relationships, accountability, and personal evolution — all with Tyler Perry’s signature blend of humor and drama.

A trailer for the series shows a heart-stopping moment when Fatima seemingly gets shot, Zack is hit with a child custody dispute, and an appearance from the (deeply disturbed) Leslie.

The comedy drama series stars Devale Ellis (It’s Bruno!, Sistas, The Perfect Find), Crystal Renee Hayslett (Sistas, Praise This), Nzinga Imani (All the Queen’s Men, Sistas), Danielle LaRoach (Southern Hospatality, A House Divided, Cocaine Sisters), Guyviaud Joseph (The Ave, Power, Blue Bloods), Remington Hoffman (Sweet Home, Days of Our Lives), Jasmin Brown (Double Cross, Caught Up, Sistas), and Cameron Fuller (The Last Ship, Mira Mira).

Courtney Glaude wrote this season of Zatima, which is a spinoff of the hit series Sistas. Additionally, Glaude served as director alongside Kyle Johnson. The series is produced by Tyler Perry Studios.

Season 4A of the BET+ Original series will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, September 11. The ten-episode season will continue with two episodes weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, October 9th, 2025. While we patiently wait, check out the official Season 4 trailer below. The first three seasons of Zatima are now streaming on BET+. Share your thoughts on the trailer in the comment section.

