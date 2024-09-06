‘Zatima’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals Rocky And Romantic Moments Ahead For Fatima And Zac

The Zatima Season 3 trailer is finally here! Let the countdown begin for the first episode…

This week BET+ announced their Original series TYLER PERRY’S ZATIMA will be returning exclusively on BET+ on October 3.

Tyler Perry’s “Zatima” follows popular “Sistas” characters Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.

Check out the trailer below:

As you can see from the trailer, Season Three is full of peaks and valleys as Zac and Fatima struggle to protect their relationship from undue damage from outside influences.

When family is involved things get a little more intense. We learn just how deep family trauma can go and the consequences of one’s actions when they don’t think before they act.

Will Zac and Fatima survive this dark time? Will Zac and Jeremiah mend their relationship? Or will everyone give up and walk away?

“Zatima” stars Devale Ellis, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Nzinga Imani, Danielle LaRoach, Guyviaud Joseph, Remington Hoffman, Jasmin Brown, and Cameron Fuller.

Season three of the BET+ Original series from Tyler Perry Studios premieres Thursday, October 3 with two episodes. The 10-episode season will continue with two episodes weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, October 31.