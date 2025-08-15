Celebrity

Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On Magic City

Platinum’s Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya ‘Platinum’ Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club’s Changes, Celebrity Clients

Magic City alum Sonya Meadows a.k.a. "Platinum" is opening up about the strip club's golden days.

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 10

In an exclusive interview with Hip-Hop Wired, Sonya Meadows, also known in the Atlanta strip club scene as Platinum,” opens up about her iconic era as one of the first dancers at the legendary Magic City.

Sonya ‘Platinum’ Meadows On Life As One Of Magic City’s First Dancing Queens During Atlanta’s Iconic Strip Club Era
Source: Sonya Meadows / Sonya Meadows / Sonya Meadows / Sonya Meadows

Reflecting on her early days, Platinum shares the energy, the hustle, and the prestige that surrounded not only Magic City but also the dancers who ruled its stage. She recalls her close relationship with Big Meech, the founder of BMF, and speaks on how he was more than just a client. Platinum says he respected the dancers and supported them without crossing boundaries.

When discussing how strip club culture has shifted over the years, Platinum points out how much has changed. Back then, being a dancer in Atlanta meant you were a celebrity. Dancers were given VIP treatment wherever they went. Restaurants were comped, clubs gave them instant access to exclusive areas, and they were celebrated by the city.

Today, she says, dancers are often treated with less respect, both by clubs and customers. She highlights how she has recently seen customers sitting on the stage while dancers are performing, something she considers highly disrespectful. That kind of behavior, she says, would have never happened when she was dancing.

Platinum also addresses what she believes is the biggest misconception about dancers, which is the assumption that they are all “h*es.” She explains that many of the women who dance have full lives outside the club. Some are mothers, students, or entrepreneurs. Dancing was a job, not a lifestyle, and people often fail to understand the distinction.

She fondly remembers the era of “Magic Mondays,” describing them as the ultimate scene in Atlanta nightlife. It was a gathering place for everyone from top rappers to athletes to the biggest street hustlers in the city. Magic City on a Monday night was a full-blown event, with an atmosphere that felt like a movie.

Sonya also recalls how men used to carry themselves in that era, coming into the club well-dressed and showing dancers the respect they deserved. The culture was one of admiration and boundaries, something she feels has been lost in today’s strip club environment.

Platinum’s story highlights a golden era of Atlanta nightlife, when dancers were not just part of the scene but the stars of it.

1.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

Check out more photos of Sonya Meadows from her Magic City Days on the flip!

SEE ALSO

2.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

3.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

SEE ALSO

4.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

5.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

SEE ALSO

6.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

7.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

SEE ALSO

8.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

9.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

SEE ALSO

10.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

11.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

SEE ALSO

12.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

13.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

SEE ALSO

14.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

15.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

SEE ALSO

16.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

17.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

SEE ALSO

18.

Sonya "Platinum" Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then vs Now Source:other

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close