Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

Offset has confirmed the meaning of the last track on his forthcoming album.

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

During a recent interview with the Associated Press, the Migos rapper revealed that the closing track of his forthcoming album KIARI, titled “Move On,” is about the end of his marriage to Cardi B. While some may assume the title of the song is a jab at his estranged wife, Offset insists his intention is to put that chapter behind him in a peaceful way.

“It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be,” he told the outlet. “It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on — it’s over and done with.” He continued: “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017. The couple was at the center of their fair share of infidelity scandals, which led to the former Love & Hip Hop star filing for divorce in 2020. They later reconciled, and were in an on-again, off-again relationship until Cardi filed for divorce for a second time in July 2024. Together, they share daughters Kulture Kiari, 7, Blossom, 11 months, and son Wave Set, 3.

During another interview to promote his upcoming album, Offset talked to Ebro Darden for an interview on Apple Music. That conversation featured a discussion about his relationship with Quavo, where Offset revealed they talk “every other week.”

The Migos members have reportedly been estranged since Takeoff’s death in November 2022. While it’s unclear what caused the tension, there’s been speculation that it stemmed from a disagreement over a tribute performance for the late rapper at the 2023 BET Awards.

But, the pair seem to be on better terms now, with Offset keeping the door open to a possible joint album with Quavo.

“It’s possible,” he told Ebro. “No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. First, we’re just checking in with each other and see each other’s worlds: ‘You good?’” He echoed that same sentiment while talking to Carmelo Anthony on 7PM in Brooklyn, saying: “Me and Quavo talk every other week. It be the Internet trying to do some old s**t, but with us, it ain’t about that. Like, we holla at each other. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. End of the day, a n**** ain’t finna play with him, or a n**** ain’t finna play with me and he gon’ play about it.”

Offset’s third studio album, KIARI, is slated to arrive on Aug. 22.