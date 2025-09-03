On The(Continued) College Come Up: Google Gifts Gemini To College Students As Part Of $1B Investment In Education



Google is far from finished putting money behind the future of education, announcing more deets about its $1 billion investment in artificial intelligence to offer college students free access to its most advanced tools.

Source: Maskot / Getty



A press release reports that students 18 and older in the U.S., Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and Brazil can claim a one-year subscription to the Google AI Pro plan through the Gemini app. The rollout comes as searches for “AI homework help” hit record highs, signaling a growing demand for technology-driven learning support.

The Gemini Pro plan includes some of Google’s most powerful features, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, designed for tasks like essay drafts, lab reports, and group projects. There’s also Deep Research, which can pull from across the web to generate instant summaries and source breakdowns; NotebookLM, Google’s research and study tool that creates personalized guides and outlines; Veo 3, which makes quick work of video assignments; Jules, a coding assistant that simplifies programming projects; and two terabytes of cloud storage to handle the inevitable flood of files.

Source: Google / Google

And while people continue to turn their noses up at AI, Google is also trying to reassure educators that it’s about more than copy-paste and can be used for critical thinking.

Per a press release, the new Guided Learning mode, was built with input from teachers and powered by Google’s LearnLM family of models. It aims to flip that narrative. Instead of spitting out answers, Guided Learning works like a personal tutor: breaking down problems step by step, integrating visuals and videos, and prompting students to explain their reasoning.

Source: Google / Google

On top of that, Gemini is adding tools for self-study, including flashcards, practice quizzes, and adaptive study guides.

Google adds that its $1 billion investment isn’t limited to free subscriptions as it’s also funding AI training, Career Certificates, and expanded curriculum support for schools. More than 100 universities, including the University of Michigan and Texas A&M, have already signed on to pilot programs.

If you're on the continued college come up, are you getting your free AI tools from Google?


















































































































