On The (College) Come-Up: Google Makes Its AI Tools Free For Students

Source: Dimensions

In (college) come-up news…

In a move that could reshape how college students learn, work, and launch careers, Google announced this week that it’s making its most powerful artificial intelligence tools, Gemini Advanced, completely free for them through the spring 2026 finals season.

A press release reports that the initiative, which includes access to the Google One AI Premium plan, aims to democratize cutting-edge AI for the next generation, particularly those who have historically been underrepresented in tech, including first-generation and Black college students. With just an .edu email, students can now access a suite of AI-powered tools once reserved for corporate giants, at no cost and with no strings attached.

The package unlocks Google’s Gemini Advanced, powered by its state-of-the-art Gemini 2.5 Pro model. Designed to be a true academic and career companion, the platform includes Deep Research tools that can synthesize complex topics into digestible reports, even converting them into podcast-style audio briefings for on-the-go learning.

NotebookLM Plus, another standout tool, acts like a personal tutor that can read, organize, and break down syllabi, lecture notes, and source materials into flashcards, mind maps, and study guides in seconds. It’s particularly helpful for students managing dense academic loads or juggling jobs, internships, and classwork.

For creative minds, the inclusion of Veo 2, Google’s new video generation model, offers students the power to create eight-second video clips from nothing more than a typed prompt. Paired with Whisk, a visual creativity tool still in development at Google Labs, students can bring bold ideas to life with text, images, and animation.

Other standout features include Gemini’s integration with Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides to help students craft resumes, prep cover letters, organize data, or whip up a last-minute presentation with professional polish. Interview Warmup and Gemini Live even allow students to practice job interviews and get real-time insights on companies they’re applying to.

On top of everything else, Google adds that students can score 2 TB of storage to keep their schoolwork, creative projects, and personal files in one place.



The offer is open until June 30, 2025, and once activated, students retain access through finals season in spring 2026. Students can sign up through Google’s website using their .edu email address.

Are YOU signing up for Google’s free AI tools?