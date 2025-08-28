Celebrity

Taylor Townsend confronted by Jelena Ostapenko after match

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said She ‘Has No Education’

Taylor Townsend is exactly who she thinks she is.

Published on August 28, 2025

2025 US Open - Day 4
Source: Clive Brunskill / Getty

Taylor Townsend showed up and showed out in her 2025 US Open match against Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko. Townsend is ranked #1 in world for women’s doubles, Ostapenko is ranked #26, so the second round match went about how you would expect, Townsend won 7-5, 6-1. When the deed was done, Townsend let out a winner’s roar, typical of elite competitors after notching another win. Conversely, as typical of sore losers, Ostapenko was indignant and wrangled up the audacity to hurl insults at her superior. To say that the moment is going viral is a gross understatement…

In the immediate aftermath of the confrontation, Townsend kept it a buck about exactly what the ornery Ostapenko said to her.

“She told me I have no class, I have no education, and see what happens when we get outside of the U.S.”

We don’t care how anyone tries to spin this, those comments were racist as f**k.

If you think that this was spicy, the reverse angle from the crowd’s perspective is even better. You can hear word for word how Taylor handled ol’ girl.

“You can learn to take a loss better” is GOATed and you should expect it to be in Instagram captions for the next several years. Facts.

2025 US Open - Day 4
Source: Clive Brunskill / Getty

Townsend kept it much classier than we would have and that’s a fact. That white girl would have gotten her whole 23andMe cussed right the f**k out in short order. In the post-match presser, Townsend didn’t shy away from the controversy, she knew exactly what this moment was and had a little fun with the journalists before she set her Latvian opp’s soul on fire.

DJ, queue up that “Ether” beat right quick!

Taylor then took to Instagram to celebrate her victory, pop her s**t, and remind people that she is from Chicago, lives in Atlanta, and stands on business when it comes to that racket talk!

For her part, Jelena Ostapenko hopped online to refute claims that her comments to Taylor were racist.

“I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn’t matter where you come from.”

If you never heard of Taylor Townsend before yesterday, let it serve as your one and only notification that she’s HER.

