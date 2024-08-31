Sports

Coco Gauff Is Back To Defend Her US Open Title

Coco Gauff Is Back To Defend Her US Open Title, Wins Third Round Match After Epic Comeback

Published on August 31, 2024

Coco Gauff is ready to show tennis fans that her US Open win was not a fluke.

The 20-year-old defending champion has already put on a show after rallying from behind against Elina Svitolina in the third round to win in straight matches and advance.

Svitolina jumped out to an early lead against our girl Coco but it wouldn’t be enough to keep her down for long. The new face of tennis put together an impressive rally and went on to win the match in straight sets. Gauff had homecourt advantage on her side at Arthur Ashe Stadium that she used to power through her shaky start, CNN reports.

“They always give me energy,” Gauff said. “So yeah, I was just trying my best to stay calm, you know, sometimes adrenaline can get too much.”

Of course, all eyes are on the young phenom to see if she can once again pull off a storybook ending. Last year, Gauff became the youngest American woman to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999. Even with pretty big shoes to fill, her focus is on trying to simply have fun and stay in the moment.

“I’m just trying to go out here and have fun,” she said. “I know from winning one that just from the fourth round, there is still so far to go. So I’m just focused on the match in front of me.”

In the next round, Gauff will face fellow American Emma Navarro who she faced off against at Wimbledon earlier this year. Navarro walked away from their meeting victorious; however, Gauff is known to dominate at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the meantime, Coco is raking up the brand deals. Recently, she launched her collection with American Eagle and New Balance released a second signature shoe in her deal with the athletic brand.

