Offset Says He’s Done With Marriage, Discourages Other Men From Commitment ‘Unless You’re Cool With Changing Your Life Entirely’

Offset has sworn off marriage following his divorce from Cardi B.

Source: Joshua Applegate / Getty

During his appearance on the Full Send Podcast last week, the rapper explained why he’s done with marriage, and maybe commitment altogether.

“It’s not for me. I’ve done it, had three kids with it. It’s like a mission that’s been complete,” he explained, per Billboard. “I experienced it.”

Offset–full name Kiari Kendrell Cephus–went on to say that he wouldn’t recommend getting married when the podcast’s host, Kyle, asked about potentially tying the knot.

“No, I would tell you don’t get married,” he insisted, going on to discourage the host from commitment entirely. “Even getting a girlfriend is such a big commitment — how we move, like our career. I’m tired,” Set explained. “Unless you’re cool with changing your life entirely… It’s different, especially when it’s written and it’s a real thing.”

Before even announcing their relationship publicly, Offset and Cardi B secretly tied the knot in September 2017. During their time together, they welcomed three children: Kulture, Wave and Blossom. The rapper is also a father to three other children from different relationships.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for a second time in August 2024, but the case is yet to be finalized. The former Love & Hip Hop star has since moved on and is currently dating NFL star Stefon Diggs, while Offset appears to remain single. Throughout his marriage to Cardi, the Migos member was plagued with both confirmed and unconfirmed rumors of infidelity, proving commitment was never really his thing in the first place.

On Friday, Aug. 22, Set dropped his album KIARI, which features appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gunna, YFN Lucci, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, and Key Glock.