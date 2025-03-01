Offset Requests Joint Custody Of Three Children With Cardi B In Divorce Proceedings

Offset and Cardi B have had a rocky relationship. The couple has publicly broken up several times but reconciled after Offset did a little pleading. However, it looks like Offset is granting Cardi B’s divorce wish this time and seeking joint custody of the couple’s three children.

Cardi B and Offset began their rocky romance in 2017. They sparked dating rumors after attending the Super Bowl together that year. They confirmed the rumors when the Migos rapper proposed during Power 99’s Powerhouse concert. It was later revealed they secretly got married a month prior to the proposal in September 2017. Unfortunately, shortly after the proposal, Offset’s pattern of infidelity began. Throughout their marriage, the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper was caught in multiple cheating scandals.

Offset’s inability to be faithful often demolished their relationship, though he would make big public gestures to win her back. Cardi seemingly accepted her husband’s adultery. Additionally, she gave birth to the couple’s first child, Kulture, amid all the drama. However in September 2020, after three years of marriage, Cardi filed for divorce. The couple reconciled a few months later, and she gave birth to their second child, Wave.

Nevertheless, four years later Cardi finally had enough. Despite being pregnant with their third child, she filed for divorce in August 2024, and has lived separately from Offset ever since. It looks like she is really moving on this time.

As a result, Offset is seeking joint custody and wants to split everything evenly in the divorce. According to TMZ, the Migos member would like to share custody of their children with their primary residence being with their mom. Child support amounts have not been revealed, but Offset asks the court to determine the amount. Additionally, he requested the court’s assistance in dividing their marital assets. Lastly, he asks for the former couple to pay their own lawyer fees.

Though their initial break-up was messy, they both have gotten used to a new normal with Stefon Diggs being Cardi’s rumored boo and Offset living his best rockstar life with multiple models.