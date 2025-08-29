Celebrity

Karrueche Tran Doubles Down On Deion Sanders Dating Rumors

Karrueche Tran Doubles Down On Deion Sanders Dating Rumors: ‘If I Wasn’t Having Fun, I Wouldn’t Be In It’

Published on August 29, 2025

Karrueche Tran is at a place in her life where she’d rather be single than in an unhappy relationship.

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders
Source: Greg Doherty / Dustin Bradford

During a recent appearance on the What’s Next with J. Ryan podcast, the actress opened up about her dating life and just how well it’s going. In the episode released on August 28, Karrueche was joined by her longtime friend Christina Milian, with both stars discussing the troubles of dating in the industry.

That’s when Ryan hinted at Karrueche’s rumored relationship with Deion Sanders, asking: “Is she dating right now? I saw that you took a liking into football recently.”

“Hey! Touchdown!” Milian added as all three laughed. Ryan went on to admit he was unsure of “how far” he could go digging into the details.

“Yeah, I’m dating,” Tran confirmed with a smile.

When asked by Ryan if she was “having fun,” Karrueche answered without hesitation, saying, “Yeah, If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it.”

She went on to describe where she stands with relationships at this stage in her life, explaining that she’s only going to stay in situations that make her happy.

“I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old. And so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time,” she said. “I don’t have the time for it. I rather be at home, namaste, chile, in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I’m not happy.”

Tran concluded, “So yeah, I’m in a good place.”

This almost-confirmation comes just a few weeks after the former NFL star made an appearance on Asante Samuel’s podcast Say What Needs To Be Said, where he pushed back after being asked about his relationship with Karrueche.

“Don’t kill the messenger,” Samuel began on Thursday, July 31. “Everyone seen Karrueche Tran by your side during your hospital visit. Everyone wants to know what that friendship is.”

While Sanders immediately flashed a big smile, he still avoided the question.

“We got a bad connection,” the Colorado Buffaloes coach joked. “I can’t hear [you].”

Karrueche and Coach Prime first sparked dating rumors in July 2025, when she appeared multiple times in footage produced by his son Deion Sanders Jr.’s company Well Off Media. Most notably, she was seen sitting at the former NFL star’s bedside as he underwent surgery for the removal of his bladder.

