Happy B’Day: 44 Iconic Beyoncé Looks To Celebrate Bey’s 44th Birthday

Happy Beyoncé Day!

Any self-respecting member of the Bey Hive already knows that September 4 is Beyoncé’s birthday. The number four holds significant meaning for Bey–her husband Jay-Z’s birthday is December 4, their wedding anniversary is April 4, and Blue Ivy’s middle name, Ivy, is a nod to the Roman numeral for four (IV)–making her milestone 44th birthday all the more special!

Fresh off of her record-breaking Cowboy Carter Tour, our generation’s greatest performer is probably off on vacation, enjoying some much-needed rest with her family–just like she was on her 43rd birthday.

When she’s on vacation, you can bet on seeing Bey with a glass of SirDavis American Whisky in hand. You can celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday just like the queen herself with a few signature cocktail recipes from the brand, raising a glass in honor of the icon’s birthday.

For The End-Of-Summer Soiree: Honey Bee

Ingredients:

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup*

Garnish: Honeycomb

Instructions: Add liquid ingredients to a shaker tin with ice going in last. Shake for dilution and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with honeycomb.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

For the Cowboy Carter Tour Reminiscent: Texas Buckiin’

Ingredients:

1.5 oz SirDavis American Whisky

.25 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Honey Syrup*

4-5 oz Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lemon wedge

Instructions: Pour SirDavis Whisky into glass with ice then squeeze fresh lemon juice into a glass with honey simple syrup and add ginger beer. Gently stir, garnish with horse medallion pick through lemon wedge, and serve.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

For the Early Fall Nightcap: Davis Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky

.25 oz Honey Syrup*

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Lemon Twist & Brandied Cherry

Instructions: In a mixing glass, add all ingredients. Stir for dilution and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with an orange twist & brandied cherry.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Happy Birthday, Beyoncé! Celebrating King Bey Throughout The Years

Now that you’ve got your cocktail, we’re taking you on a trip down memory lane through 44 of Beyoncé’s most iconic looks over the years. The 32-time Grammy winner has 44 iconic looks from 2025 alone, but we did our best to pick out some faves, anyway, in no particular order:

44. Performing “Deja Vu” for the first time with Jay-Z at the BET Awards (2006)

43. Custom Vera Wang ultramarine blue hooded sequin and silk chiffon jumpsuit for the RENAISSANCE World Tour in Vancouver (2023)

42. Beyoncé for the Cowboy Carter Tour Book

41. Beyoncé for GQ

40. Wearing Etro in London for Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025

