Fans Think SZA & Shaboozey Soft-Launched Their Relationship

SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ Boo’d Up? Fans Think SZA & Shaboozey Just Soft-Launched Their Relationship Because Of THIS Video

Published on September 3, 2025

ShaSZA??? SZoosey??? The music industry could have a new power couple on the block.

Shaboozey and SZA
Source: Shane Anthony Sinclair / Christopher Polk

Shaboozey has been on top of the world since his breakout year in 2024, appearing on two standout songs on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning album, Cowboy Carter. The Woodbridge, VA native also broke some records of his own, going 5x platinum with his single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

SZA has been on a successful run, herself, traveling the world as she tours alongside Kendrick Lamar for their Grand National Tour. Because the former TDE label mates have been close for so many years, some fans have speculated that the pair were romantically involved (despite Kedrick being very much so spoken for)–but it looks like the singer might actually be dating a different musician.

Shaboozey took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 2, to post a photo dump of some recent moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOEfXsukuX5/?img_index=1

Among a myriad of selfies, moments with friends, and pictures in nature, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice one slide, in particular. The Country star posted a video of a woman running up to a Chinese fast food restaurant, and while he didn’t show her face, she does seem to have SZA’s signature, voluminous hair.

Fans on X went on to dig up some pictures and another video that prove the woman in Shaboozey’s video is, in fact, SZA, showing her wearing the same exact outfit and posing in front of the same restaurant.

While this is undeniable proof that SZA and Shaboozey were hanging out, in some capacity, it’s not exactly confirmation that they’re dating. Especially considering the fact that both musicians are at the top of their game right now, the pair could be together because they’re collaborating on music. But, regardless of the real reason they’re spending some time together, the reactions to this could-be couple set social media on fire.

Check out some reactions to the surprise pairing down below:

