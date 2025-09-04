Brandon Ingram & GloRilla Confirm Relationship Rumors
Brandon Ingram & GloRilla Seemingly Confirm Relationship Rumors With Sweet Synchronized Skincare Snap
Brandon Ingram and GloRilla are going public with their rumored romance.
After a few months of speculation about the status of their relationship, the rapper and the NBA star have seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship.
The big reveal came through a post from Ingram on Instagram, where he shared a series of photos celebrating his 28th birthday.
“A lot of s**t done changed,” he wrote in his caption.
Among photos of Ingram, his friends, and some recent trips, one slide in particular caught everyone’s attention. The photo, taken by GloRilla, shows the hitmaker wrapping her arm around Ingram’s shoulder as he leans in for the picture. Both stars are making silly faces for the photo, also rocking matching Starface pimple patches, proving they’re completely locked in.
As if the photo together wasn’t enough proof, GloRilla responded in the comments with three heart-eye emojis, showing her apparent approval of Ingram’s hard launch. The musician followed suit just a few hours later, posting her own Instagram dump featuring an appearance from her baller boo.
The rapper uploaded a series of photos showing off her totally-tatted body in a green mini dress, appropriately captioning her post with a green heart emoji.
While the first three pictures featured Glo alone, the final slide shows Ingram sitting above her and playfully covering her face as the rapper laughs.
The pair making things Instagram-official comes just a couple of months after they were first romantically linked. The couple was spotted together in July, dancing together during a nightclub outing for GloRilla’s 26th birthday. While neither confirmed the status of their relationship at the time, it seems like things have been going well ever since, and now, they’re ready to make things public.
