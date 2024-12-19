A Lil Positivity: GloRilla Donates $25K To Her High School Alma Mater

Memphis rapper GloRilla returned to her alma mater, Melrose High School, for the holidays with a $25,000 donation.

Looking back at 2024, Memphis rapper GloRilla had one of the best years of her career. When naysayers counted her out, she returned with hit after hit and provided the soundtrack for the year while being booked and busy. After having such a great year, it’s only right that she returned to her beginnings.

According to Complex, Big Glo dropped by her alma mater, Melrose High School in Memphis, with her purse open for the kids and donated $25,000 for educational resources.

“I always wished somebody could do that when I was going to school and so the fact that I have the ability to do it now, it just—it warms my heart,” Glo added, per WREG News Channel 3.

The school also had a gift for GloRilla following her generous contribution, revealing the money would help create a new library space. Melrose High shared that the library will be called the “Gloria H. Woods Media Center” and will be named after the rapper. The media library was described as “a collaborative learning environment to promote literacy in Orange Mound and surrounding communities.”

The “Gloria H. Woods Media Center” is expected to be completed and unveiled this upcoming summer.

Yeah, Glo!