ICYMI: A Full List Of Winners & The Best Performances At The 2025 MTV VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off awards season on September 7. The biggest names in music made their way to Long Island’s UBS Arena on Sunday for an evening of awards and performances, all hosted by LL Cool J.

Lady Gaga led the pack with 12 nominations, and as the night came to a close, she walked away with four Moon Person trophies. One award she didn’t win, however, was Video of the Year, which went to Ariana Grande for “Brighter Days Ahead.” She won two other awards, with Sabrina Carpenter also taking home three trophies.

Mariah Carey was presented with the Vanguard award for her lifetime of hits. She performed a medley that included “Sugar Sweet,” “Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix),” “Obsessed,” and “We Belong Together.”

Busta Rhymes also performed a medley of his hits to celebrate being the first ever MTV VMA Rock The Bells Visionary Award.

Gunna kept the party going with a special VMA Halftime show performance of “Won’t Stop.”

Ahead of her new album, Doja Cat lit up the room with a performance of her latest single, “Jealous Type.”

Performances weren’t the only thing dominating the evening at this year’s VMAs, check out a full list of winners from this year’s show down below:

Video of the Year

WINNER: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – Timeless

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Doechii – Anxiety

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Lorde – What Was That

WINNER: Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Tate McRae – Sports Car

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – Timeless

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV Push Performance of the Year, Presented by Bacardí® Rum

Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song

Damiano David – Next Summer

Dasha – Bye Bye Bye

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani

WINNER: Katseye – Touch

Lay Bankz – Graveyard

Leon Thomas – Yes It Is

Livingston – Shadow

Mark Ambor – Belong Together

Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Collaboration, Presented by Under Armour

Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd

Best Pop

Alex Warren – Ordinary

WINNER: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Doechii – Anxiety

Drake – Nokia

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

Glorilla Featuring Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LL Cool J Featuring Eminem – Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott – 4×4

Best R&B

Chris Brown – Residuals

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)

WINNER: Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

PartyNextDoor – No Chill

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

SZA – Drive

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – Timeless

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons – Wake Up

Lola Young – Messy

MGK & Jelly Roll – Lonely Road

WINNER: Sombr – Back to Friends

The Marías – Back to Me

Best Rock

WINNER: Coldplay – All My Love

Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)

Green Day – One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz – Honey

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots – The Contract

Best Latin

Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable

J Balvin – Rio

Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma – La Patrulla

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khé?

WINNER: Shakira – Soltera

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott – Active

Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott – TaTaTa

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)

Rema – Baby (Is It A Crime)

Tems Featuring Asake – Get It Right

WINNER: Tyla – Push 2 Start

Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart

Best K-Pop

Aespa – Whiplash

Jennie – Like Jennie

Jimin – Who

Jisoo – Earthquake

WINNER: Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again

Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom

Rosé – Toxic Till the End

Best Country

Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You

Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll – Liar

Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU

WINNER: Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

Morgan Wallen – Smile

Best Album

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long Form Video

WINNER: Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

Damiano David – Funny Little Stories

Mac Miller – Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Video for Good

Burna Boy – Higher

WINNER: Charli XCX – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Doechii – Anxiety

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood Featuring Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Charli XCX – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

WINNER: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Editing

Charli XCX – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

WINNER: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Best Choreography

WINNER: Doechii – Anxiety

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Tyla – Push 2 Start

Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

WINNER: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Lorde – Man of the Year

Miley Cyrus – End of the World

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Best Group

Aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

WINNER: Blackpink

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Katseye

The Marías

My Chemical Romance

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Summer

Addison Rae – Headphones On

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Benson Boone – Mystical Magical

BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman – All the Way

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Demi Lovato – Fast

Doja Cat – Jealous Type

Huntr/x – Golden

Jessie Murph – Blue Strips

Justin Bieber – Daisies

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)

Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae – What I Want

Ravyn Lenae Featuring Rex Orange County – Love Me Not

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Sombr – 12 to 12

WINNER: Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Video Vanguard Award

WINNER: Mariah Carey

MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award

WINNER: Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award

WINNER: Ricky Martin