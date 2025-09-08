Celebrity

Stylish Stunners: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2025 VMAs?

Before the trophies and performances, the VMAs red carpet became the main stage—thanks to a bevy of stylish stunners.

Published on September 7, 2025

The 2025 MTV VMAs rolled out a red carpet that doubled as a runway, with your fashionable faves dripping in intricate, head-turning ensembles that caused copious chatter on social media.

Held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and hosted by LL Cool J, this year’s ceremony was a night full of performances, surprises, and star power.

The ceremony gave flowers to legends, with Mariah Carey receiving the Global Icon Award and Busta Rhymes being honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

And while the show itself had plenty of must-see moments, the real action kicked off on the red carpet.

Summer Walker had social media on fire when she turned heads with a look straight out of the ’90s, clearly channeling Pamela Anderson’s bombshell era.

The songstress rocked a furry powder-blue hat, corset-style white top, and sparkly baby-blue capris paired with strappy white heels…

all while swapping smooches with a mystery man.

Okay, Summer!

Boss babe GloRilla stunned at the 2025 VMAs.

Glo donned a purple, green, and blue plaid look that included a fitted bodysuit, matching tie, and an oversized blazer.

Her look also featured sleek hair, white frilly socks, and a chic pink purse.

HelloBeautiful reports that the look was by Helen Anthony.

As for Love Island USA alum Olandria, she left little room for debate about her rising “it girl” status at the 2025 VMAs.

The stylish stunner wore a custom molten-red Cheeny Chan gown featuring a corset, sheer flowing panels, and matching gloves.

Also seen on the scene was Latto, who brought her new signature minimal glam to the red carpet.

The ClayCo cutie donned a leopard print Gianni Versace dress and accessorized with cascading curls and strappy heels.

See more style standouts on the flip!

Also seen on the scene at the 2025 VMAs was Ice Spice, who wore vintage Ralph Lauren.

The rapper, who recently collaborated with Latto on “Gyatt”, got gussied up and gorgeous in the look that featured a corset and fitted skirt.

Ciara was also spotted at the 2025 VMAs sporting a red oversized scarlet jacket dress and clear heels..

while Doja Cat continued to channel the ’80s before hitting the stage to perform.

The rapper rocked a pastel-hued Balmain minidress with metallic pink detailing and accessorized with a Judith Leiber Couture clutch shaped like lipstick.

She also sent social media ablaze after she reapplied her ruby red lipstick before casually eating it on the carpet.

Also seen on the scene was Sexy Redd, who stayed true to her name in a crimson colored dress that featured a devil’s tail and corset back…

while Tyla took mini to the extreme in a vintage Chanel look.

Too cute!


YOU tell us, whose 2025 VMAs look was your fave?

