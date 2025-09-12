Regretful YSL Yapper Young Thug Goes On Jail Call Apology Tour, GloRilla Seemingly Slams Him & Mariah The Scientist In Scathing Song

Young Thug is walking back his comments after leaked jail phone calls got him in some hot water. This comes amid a GloRilla track surfacing seemingly featuring her blasting him and his “Burning Blue” boo, Mariah the Scientist.

Source: Gary Gershoff / Prince Williams / Taylor Hill

The regretful rapper dropped an apologetic track titled, “Man I Miss My Dogs” on Thursday, Sept. 11, addressing his many ongoing issues, which include turmoil with girlfriend Mariah the Scientist, Drake, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Future, and Lil Baby.

The 7-minute track beings with an apology to Mariah the Scientist, hoping to win her back after she stuck by his side throughout his two-year-plus stint in jail.

“Baby I’m sorry, one of my biggest fears is losing you to the internet/ One of my biggest fears is waking up in our bed without you right by my neck/ Saying don’t you break a sweat, pillow talking ain’t my game,” Thugger raps.

He also gives some love to Drake, another person he allegedly dissed in one of his many jail calls. During the song, he thanks the Canadian rapper for visiting him when he was behind bars, saying, “Drizzy, you my brother/ You know I ain’t going against you/ I got manners/ Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you/ Never diss you/ Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do/ F*** the jail call, you know the other calls we had.”

This drop from Thugger comes as GloRilla was seemingly heard dissing the rapper on a song of her own.

Just a few days after Thug issued a public apology for the remarks he made about GloRilla on a jailhouse call, Glo responded in the form of a new track, one she has not posted, that calls out both Thug and Mariah the Scientist.

The conflict first started when leaked recordings of his phone conversations circulated online, capturing Young Thug making multiple comments about GloRilla’s looks. He later tried to walk back what he said, taking to X to write: “@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

GloRilla obviously wasn’t convinced, firing back on social media with a tweet of her own, claiming: “Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo.”

Now, an unreleased track has surfaced that some believe might be AI.

In the song, which is currently circulating online, Glo doesn’t hold back, taking shots at Thugger’s looks while also fully dragging Mariah the Scientist into the feud.

“Ms. Netta lookin a** n****—Jamaican Vegeta lookin’ a** n****—I don’t care if he cheat lookin a** b***h,” she raps, in part.

Despite Young Thug seemingly trying to squash any feuds with his attempt at an apology tour, it looks like this back-and-forth with GloRilla is far from finished. Or is it?