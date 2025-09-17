Breaking News

Baby Bumpin' Bardi! Cardi B Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs—'I Feel Very Powerful'
Celebrity

Singer D4vd Has Matching Tattoo With Girl's Body Discovered In Tesla

Singer D4vd Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Girl’s Body Discovered In His Tesla

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

More information has been released about the body of the girl found in singer D4vd’s Tesla.

Ottolinger: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026
Source: Antoine Flament / Getty

According to reports from TMZ, the body has now been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Authorities revealed that she had a tattoo on her right index finger with the letters “Shhh…,” the same tattoo the singer–full name David Anthony Burke–has on his right index finger.

The outlet spoke with Celeste’s mom last week, who told them about her daughter’s tattoo, adding it was in red ink. The mom went on to add that even though Celeste had been missing for over a year, she was suspicious of the Tesla discovery because she said Celeste’s boyfriend’s name was David.

While this being a coincidence certainly seems unlikely, the tattoo Burke and Rivas share and is not exactly rare. Rihanna popularized the ink when she put the tattoo on her right index finger back in 2008, and other celebs like Lindsay Lohan and Lily Allen also share the same tattoo. The first photo where you see the tattoo on D4vd is from September 2024, per TMZ.

Burke, a Queens, NY native, has been on tour for a while and has not been in Los Angeles for more than a month. Police have not yet revealed who was driving the Tesla before it was left on a Hollywood street and impounded September 8, though the vehicle had not been reported stolen prior to the discovery.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, the victim was a young girl who had gone missing from Lake Elsinore, CA in April, 2024. When her body was discovered, she was wearing black leggings and a tube top, plus two pieces of jewelry — a metal stud earring and a metal chain bracelet in the shape of a “W.”

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office has been unable to determine the cause of death, per ABC 7. Sources told the outlet she appeared to have been dead for some time.

In the midst of the police investigation, D4vd has been on tour and is continuing to perform. TMZ’s law enforcement sources say he is cooperating with cops. He returns to to Los Angeles on September 20 for a show at the Greek Theatre.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

d4vd News Newsletter SMH tesla

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close