Cardi Assures Bardi Gang That She’s Still Touring Despite Baby Bumpin’, Stefon Diggs Proudly Proclaims He’s ‘100% Team Boy’

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/ Arturo Holmes/MG25

Cardi B is making it clear that despite being pregnant with Stefon Diggs’ baby, she’s still touring in February 2026. “I’ll be doing splits, somersaults, backflips and handstands,” said the regular degular schmegular mommy-to-be from the Bronx.

As previously reported, the Am I The Drama? rapper revealed Wednesday (Sept. 17) on CBS Mornings that she’s expecting her fourth child—her first with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The 32-year-old joyfully shared the baby news while also confirming that motherhood won’t derail her music plans and her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour.

While some fans assumed pregnancy would push her schedule back, Cardi assured supporters the opposite is true, and the tour that kicks off in February 2026 would continue.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Cardi doubled down on her commitment.

“Album drops Friday! Thank you everybody for the love and support…by the time tour comes I’ll be doing splits, somersaults backflips and handstands,” she wrote. “I want this really bad and I’m on a very strict plan…trust me I’m determined to give my fans the best album AND tour experience!!”

In a follow-up video on Instagram, she admitted just how much she’s pushing herself.

“I want this sht real f*king bad. Nothing and anything stopping me,” she told her Bardi Gang before mapping out her strict post-delivery plan:

“After this album run, it’s straight to exercising. It’s straight to dance classes. When the baby come out, my body will be loose, and straight rehearsals with all my dancers. I’m not playing.”

She continued,

“I owe this to myself, and I owe this to my past. They’ve been waiting for such a long time. I know we don’t live for the fans, but I owe this to y’all.”

The rapper also teased fans with two versions of her new album cover, playfully nudging listeners to pick sides: “team girl” or “team boy.”

Speaking of “team boy,” Cardi’s boo/the father of her child, Stefon Diggs, has made it clear that he wants a son. The Patriots player hopped in Cardi’s Instagram comments to praise his girlfriend while publicly proclaiming that he’s “team boy.”

“Proud of you for staying focused,” he wrote with a heart emoji in Cardi’s comments. “Thinking of Spanish names…right now. 100% team boy!” he added. Cardi has since responded praising Stefon for motivating her with his work ethic. “Thank youuu! You have motivated me so much seeing you get up every day at the crack of dawn and your discipline…I’ll never complain about being tired no more!” she wrote in the comments.

Are YOU team boy or team girl when it comes to Cardi B?