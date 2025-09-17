Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Source: Elsa / Getty

Oh, baby! Cardi B is pregnant!

The Am I The Drama? rapper confirmed on CBS Mornings that she’s pregnant with baby number four, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The Bronx-bred superstar confirmed the news during an interview with Gayle King, who wasted no time addressing the swirling rumors.

“But I want to start right away,” said King. “The rumors on the street, the streets be talking, and the latest rumor about you is that you are having a baby, and I want to know what, if anything, you want to share about that with the class.”

“Well, yes, I am,” Cardi admitted. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.”

The rapper, who shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with ex-husband Offset, said she feels strong stepping into motherhood again.

“Thank you, um, I’m actually very… I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space,” Cardi said. “I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re in the same space in our careers… one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way, like, ‘Yeah, we’re one of the greatest, but what’s next? We’re never comfortable.’ We just want to keep going.”

Cardi also gushed about how safe Diggs makes her feel.

“Very safe in both ways. Physically, I mean, like, you see how big he is,” she joked. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident, like I could take over the world.”

Despite months of speculation, the Grammy winner said she wanted to share the news in her own time.

"I just was like, can I just say it on my own time? Like, I'm not hiding. On my own terms. Let me close some deals first," Cardi explained, adding with a laugh, "Now that I talked about it, y'all better get my album. Y'all wanted to know, now you know. So buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers."

In fact, the rapper admitted she hasn’t even told her parents yet.

“I have to tell them this week before this interview comes out. I haven’t even told my parents,” she revealed, with King reacting in shock.

Cardi said she and Diggs both wanted to expand their families together.

“Everybody kept telling me I should have fun, and we had a little bit too much fun. And now I’m here,” she said with a laugh. “We’re very excited.”

As for what’s next, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker is preparing to release her long-awaited sophomore album — her first in seven years — and head out on tour in February, just weeks after giving birth.

“I don’t come from weak women,” Cardi said proudly. “Even when I’m pregnant, I’m ready.”

Congrats, Cardi!!!