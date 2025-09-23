Celebrity

ABC Reinstates Jimmy Kimmel Live! after ‘Indefinite Suspension’

A Buncha Cowards: ABC Reinstates Jimmy Kimmel Live! Following Pointless ‘Indefinite Suspension’ Over Trump’s Charlie Kirk Reaction

Published on September 23, 2025

ABC’s decision to “indefinitely suspend”Jimmy Kimmel Live! was met with outrage, anger, and a $4 billion loss in Disney (ABC’s parent company) stock market valuation within hours of the inflammatory announcement. The TV network released a statement calling Kimmel’s comedic commentary on Donald Trump’s nonplussed reaction when a reporter asked the President about his emotional status following Charlie Kirk’s public murder. For those who didn’t see that reaction, take a look…

Bragging about a ball room when asked about the murder of a man who was your “friend” is very weird to say the least but hey, everyone grieves in their own way…

ABC suspended Kimmel for pointing out this strange reaction to the cold-blooded murder of a “friend” calling the host’s comments “inappropriate and deeply insensitive”. However, it appears that losing $4 billion is much more “inappropriate and deeply insensitive” to ABC than anything Kimmel said on their airwaves. Monday, the network announced that Kimmel’s suspension was not only no longer “indefinite”, in fact, it was over and that he would be returning to his time slot Tuesday night.

Via CNBC:

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” Disney said in a statement Monday. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Wonder if any of those “thoughtful conversations” involved the words “four billion dollars”? We can only imagine that tonight’s show will be the highest rated Jimmy Kimmel Live! of all time with guest appearances from the Hollywood elite who rallied to champion Kimmel and clap back against the erosion of free speech.

Will you be tuned in?

