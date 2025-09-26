Celebrity

Brian Jordan Jr. "STRUT" Premiere [Exclusive]

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Published on September 26, 2025

Sistas star Brian Jordan Jr. is making sure the world knows exactly how to walk in your truth with his new music video, which features HBCU help from dazzling dancers and standout stars.

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.
Source: Strut / Strut

The multi-hyphenate performer has released “STRUT,” a dance-floor-ready anthem featuring Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts, and Victor Jackson.

The track is out now across all streaming platforms and comes with a vibrant set of visuals celebrating freedom, confidence and unapologetic self-expression.

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.
Source: Strut / Strut

In the video, we see dance favorites across HBCU culture, including Kayla Hazel (Jackson State University), Airielle Brooks (Southern University), Crystianna Summers (Alcorn State University) and Princess Kelly (Alabama State University), bringing extra flavor to the rollout.

The ladies are also promoting Brian Jordan Jr.’s social media challenge, the #StrutChallenge, daring dancers nationwide to hit eight counts to the track.

“STRUT” is the second single from Jordan Jr.’s upcoming project, RILEY: The Mixtape, dropping October 17. The song blends house and bounce with a ballroom edge, creating a high-voltage sound designed to get listeners moving.

“STRUT celebrates diversity, freedom, and the right to walk boldly in your truth,” Jordan Jr. said in a statement to BOSSIP. “In a world where so many voices are being silenced, we’re choosing to be louder, prouder and unapologetically ourselves.”

The single follows Jordan Jr.’s debut track, “Defense,” and further builds anticipation for RILEY: The Mixtape, a 15-track project described as a bold love letter to the HBCU experience. The mixtape features an impressive roster of talent, from Big Freedia and Jessica Betts to Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank and the Bangas.

Jordan Jr., who executive-produced, wrote, and recorded the project, is also developing RILEY as a full-stage musical. The show will explore Greek life, band culture, student politics and first love through the lens of a young Black man navigating HBCU life.

Watch the “STRUT” video below.

