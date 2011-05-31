Secret Lovers: Lauren London Comes Clean About Almost Becoming Mrs. Dwayne Carter

Man! We have new-found respect for Ms. Lauren London. Her ability to keep her private sh*t private is extremely impressive.

Back in 2007, BOSSIP reported that she and “Pre-All Them Effin Babies” Weezy were engaged. Neither ever denied or confirmed it. Hell, we have yet to see the two together, much less get a breakdown of just how young Cameron Carter came into existence.

Lauren finally came up off a few details in a recent interview.

KC: What is the biggest misperception people have of you? What misperception bothers you most? LL: That my son is the result of some kind of one night stand or groupie encounter with his father. I struggle with deciding when to answer or ignore the constant speculation about my private life, because I feel like that doesn’t belong to anybody but me. KC: Do you want to go on to the next question, or clear up the speculation now? LL: I met Dwayne when I was 15 years old. I’ve known him a very long time, and we were in a relationship that didn’t make it. We tried more than once to revive it, and we were engaged briefly years ago, but we eventually parted ways. People see the “Lil’ Wayne” persona and think they know who he really is. My son’s father is an intelligent, loving and lovable person who will always be a dear friend. That is all.

We cannot believe this “intelligent” man managed to eff THIS one up. More than once.

As for the Big Love-like relationship Wayne’s sister-baby-mamas seem to have, Lauren made it sound like the most sensible, logical arrangement in the world.

We are all good-hearted women who love our children and we want them to know each other. Real friendships have grown from that foundation and the result has been more love, less drama and less trauma for our kids.

Can you imagine how much could get accomplished if all the women sharing baby daddies in the hood could learn to operate like these chics? The Black community would become so strong.

