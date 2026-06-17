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Keke Palmer Asks Ciara & Russell Wilson To Matchmake For Her

Keke Palmer Asks Ciara & Russell Wilson To Work Their Matchmaking Magic On Her: ‘Who Y’all See For Me?’

Published on June 17, 2026
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  • Keke seeks Ciara and Russell's relationship advice, hoping they'll set her up with the right partner.
  • Russell explains he knew Ciara was 'the one' after praying over his list of 5 ideal partner qualities.
  • Ciara and Russell have successfully played matchmaker for celebrity friends, inspiring Keke to find her own soulmate.

Keke Palmer had her eye on the prize when she welcomed Ciara and Russell Wilson onto her podcast.

Two images: A woman with curly red hair wearing a black strapless top and patterned skirt at a red carpet event, and a man and woman posing together at an event.
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Noam Galai

Ciara and Russell Wilson are known for their strong, loving relationship, but they’ve never kept the love all for themselves. The happy couple has also played matchmaker for some of their friends, having set up two celebrity pairs on their way down the aisle: Normani and DK Metcalf, and Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell.

When Palmer had the couple on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, she asked about their Cupid-like tendencies, hoping they would work that same magic on her.

“I know I gotta let you guys go soon, but this is like probably the most important piece of the interview what I’m about to ask right now. I heard y’all are good at matchmaking,” Palmer said. “You know, two of the people y’all done matched are already making their way down the aisle.”

Keke went on, “So, you know, I just want to make sure I asked before we got to the game. Well, let me ask who y’all see for me?”

In response, Russell turned the question back to the host, asking her to describe exactly what she wants in a partner.

As she listed the qualities she’s looking for, Keke said she wants a God-fearing man whose faith is reflected in how he treats the people around him. Someone with direction, ambition and a clear sense of who he is and where he wants to go in life.
A man with a good sense of humor, who is comfortable with her independence and supports her individuality. And, most importantly, someone who will love her son as much as she does.

“The last one is that he loves my son,” she explained. “I love my son. Got to honor my son.”

It’s no wonder Keke wanted to experience the same love as the couple after hearing them talk about their connection during the episode. While on the podcast, Wilson explained that he knew upon meeting Ciara that she was the woman for him.

“I knew exactly when I met her, she was the one,” he said.

He went on to agree with Palmer that “it really was” love at first sight.

The former NFL quarterback explained that his confidence in their connection started before he ever met Ciara in person, recalling a conversation with someone who asked him who he could see himself with in the future.

“Somebody asked me, ‘Who do you see yourself with?’ And I was like, I don’t know. And I was like, Ciara.”

Wilson went on to explain that he wrote down the five qualities he wanted in a woman and prayed over them with his pastor.

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“He said, ‘Why five?’ I said, ‘Five is the number of grace,’” he explained “I said marriage and life is by grace.”

According to Wilson, he met his now-wife just a few days later.

“We wrote five of them down. And three days later, I meet Ciara the first time,” Wilson recalled.

Check out the full episode above.

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