'The Voice' Exclusive Clip: Snoop Wants Toni Lorene On His Team

‘The Voice’ Exclusive Clip: Snoop Wants Soul Stirring Songstress Toni Lorene On His Team

Published on September 30, 2025

A new episode of The Voice airs tonight with blind auditions featuring a soul-stirring songstress, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

The Voice
Source: The Voice / The Voice

This season on The Voice, Coaches Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fourth night of blind auditions. In an exclusive clip, we see the coaches being blown away by Tori Lorene.

The professional singer delivers an electrifying performance of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” during the blind auditions, and the coaches ask her about her background. The 28-year-old Houstonian reveals that she does voice acting for CocoMelon, and her confidence blows them away.

The Voice
Source: The Voice / NBC

Reba remarks that she’s “cute as a button,” and the other coaches are also impressed, but ultimately, Snoop might win her over.

The Voice
Source: The Voice / The Voice

“It took me a long time to turn because I heard R&B and soul in your voice, and I was hearing the music kind of conflict with it,” says Snoop. He adds that if he were to coach Tori, he’d help her find music fit for her.

“That’s what I would do if you were on team Snoop, that’s what I’m saying,” says the iconic rapper.

Do YOU think Tori Lorene will choose Snoop?

Take an exclusive look below!

About The Voice

Four fan-favorite coaches are back to search for America’s best undiscovered singers! Country superstar Reba McEntire, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, and two-time champions Michael Bublé and Niall Horan face off in an exciting new season.

The Voice airs Mondays 8/7c and Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

