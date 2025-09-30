Celebrity

Courvoisier's BYOCV Dînatoires Toast To Tech & HBCU Excellence

Clink, Clink! Courvoisier’s BYOCV Dînatoires Toast To Tradition, Tech & HBCU Excellence At Spelhouse Homecoming & AfroTech

From the Quad to the code, Courvoisier is serving cognac, connection, and community at two can’t-miss cocktail hours this fall!

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Courvoisier is clinking glasses with culture this fall by bringing the vibes to two of the season’s biggest celebrations of Black brilliance.

Courvoisier
Source: Courvoisier

The legendary label just announced its “Bring Your Own Courvoisier” (BYOCV) Dînatoires; two chic cocktail hours where house-party energy meets high-class hospitality.

A press release reports that the cognac brand will be in full effect this year for Atlanta’s Spelhouse Homecoming. On October 16, Courvoisier will transform El Malo into a pre-game playground from 6–9 p.m. Hosted by Morehouse tastemaker Theo Alexander IV (CEO and Co-Founder of The Social Club) with sounds by DJ Flocka, the exclusive affair is set to mix alumni excellence with city influencers for an unforgettable evening featuring sipping and socializing.

Courvoisier reports that it will then be on the ground in Houston for AfroTech, the world’s largest gathering of Black tech innovators, where culture meets code. On October 29 from 6–9 p.m. at Cocody, Houston native J Mulan will lead the night with DJ Brilliant on the soundtrack, inviting creative disruptors to toast to Black excellence in tech.

Both BYOCV Dînatoires will feature signature Courvoisier cocktails, curated light bites, an interactive discovery wall for designing personal moodboards, and a video booth to capture the moment’s memories.

“When we developed this concept, we wanted to create the kind of gathering where everyone feels at home bringing their own bottle of Courvoisier and sharing it with friends,” said Sonia Lessuck Pirolo, Category Marketing Director for Cognacs and Champagnes at Campari America. “Atlanta and Houston are so special to us—these cultural hubs naturally invite that BYOCV spirit, embodying our mission to spark joy, conversation, and good times at every gathering.”

From the Quad to the code, Courvoisier is serving sophistication with a side of community, proving that the best nights begin when you “Bring Your Own Courvoisier.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLaGKLrosV1/?img_index=1

For access to these one-night-only experiences, register at byocv_atlanta.eventbrite.com and byocv_houston.eventbrite.com.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Bad Bunny Fashion Moments That Prove He's A Style Icon

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close