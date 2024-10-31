Special Girls, Real Good Girls: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2024

We’re back in the Atlanta University Center–this time, with the Spelman stunners who shined alongside their Morehouse brothers at the famed SpelHouse Homecoming where beauty and black excellence intersect in the heart of Atlanta.

Founded in 1881 as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary, the private, all-female College is a “global leader in the education of women of African descent with an unwavering dedication to academic excellence in the liberal arts and sciences and the intellectual, creative, ethical, and leadership development of its students,” according to its site.

For the 18th consecutive year, Spelman was crowned as the No. 1 Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the nation by U.S. News & World. Because, of course!

“We are honored to be recognized among the nation’s top colleges by U.S. News and World Report,” said Helene D. Gayle, President of Spelman College. “This recognition reflects our strong tradition of attracting exceptional students, outstanding faculty, dedicated staff and strong leadership. We take pride in being the No. 1 HBCU for the 18th consecutive year and ranking among the top 40 liberal arts institutions. Additionally, we are particularly proud of our commitment to enhancing social mobility for our students and their families, as well as our achievements in various academic program rankings.”

Earlier this year, the institution received $100 million–its largest donation ever–from businesswoman and philanthropist Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston, the chairman of Greenleaf Trust.

“As a student, I experienced the power of this historic institution and how it transforms the futures of talented young women,” said Board Chair, Lovette Russell, while addressing the student body with the announcement. “I know that some of the brightest young women who dream about coming to Spelman are facing financial hardships and barriers toward higher education. What I am sharing with you today is a major step to ensure more young women can achieve their dreams.”

With more than 2,100 students from 43 states and 10 foreign countries, Spelman continues to empower women to engage the many cultures of the world while inspiring a commitment to positive social change through service.

