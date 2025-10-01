Feud Finally Finished? Cardi B Says Nicki Minaj Beef Is ‘Past Words Now’ Before Saying She’s Moving On–‘YOU NEED TO GET HELP!’

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are still going at it on X, but at least one of them is ready to move on.

Another exchange between the New York rappers saw both sides throwing personal jabs at each other and their respective children, which led to threats to escalate things to a physical confrontation. Nicki repeatedly referred to Cardi’s kids as “monkeys” and repeatedly spoke directly to the “Outside” rapper’s eldest daughter, 8-year-old Kulture.

“Dear Kulture VULTURE, Your mom is pregnant with another monkey to add to her litter,” Minaj wrote on Wednesday, Oct. 1. “The gag is that she was jealous of a little baby boy simply because his hair was longer than all 4 of you bald monkeys put together.”

“SHRUMP SAYS face ahh,” she continued in a separate tweet. “Ima kick your gums back into formation.”

Nicki’s repeated mention of Cardi’s kids clearly struck a chord, leading to some seriously lengthy responses in tweet form.

“Here you go starting again nice and early you sick pathetic loser ass demonic insane b***h,” Cardi began on Wednesday. “I said it back in 2018 and nobody believed me that you been talkin about my child since I was pregnant.. you BEEN jealous of my child.. I had never mentioned or talked about your f**kin kid!!! its one thing to be jealous of me but to be jealous of my kids is insane.. you’re jealous of my kids because they beautiful and f**kin smart and that’s why god punished you with having a slow ass kid.. you hate your child because you wish you could brag on him and his milestones but the only thing you can brag on is hair you f**kin dummy.”

That’s when Belcalis began physical threats, asking about Nicki’s location and insisting she would go to jail over her comments about Kulture.

“You said you gonna kick my child gums back??? Didn’t you say you was in NY???” she asked. “This past words now.. WHERE TF YOU AT??? Cuz today gonna be the day I go to jail.”

In what Cardi claims is her “last time” responding to Nicki, she urges the rapper to go to therapy and claims she must have a lot of trauma from her childhood. She went on to say that the rest of their issues will be handled in person, as she’s not willing to lose her career over “going back and forth wit words wit a possessed drug addict.”

“Dear Onika Tanya Maraj, This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth,” Cardi began. “You said out your own mouth that the lil girl in you haven’t forgave your mother yet and that’s because your mom used to stay silent when your dad used to touch on you everytime he did that crack pipe… I know you experienced a lot of trauma and abuse but drugs is not gonna help you.. you need to go to therapy NOW… ima let you know this today.. your husband is not stoppin you from your actions because he lets you do drugs all day to numb you so he can max out your credit card… yea you think I don’t know??” She continued, “YOU NEED TO GET HELP!! You need to heal that trauma.. you always coming at people everytime you see them happy because you got so much trauma and pain that you wanna put on others.. your fans are gonna gas you up while you literally lose your god damn mind…. You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains.. I’m not throwing away my career and my endorsements going back and forth with wit words wit a possessed drug addict.. ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU.”

As previously reported, the two first reignited their beef on Monday when Nicki took aim at Cardi and her new album, Am I The Drama?, seemingly mocking it, first by simply writing “$4.99,” seemingly referencing the promotional iTunes price of Cardi’s project.

She also threw shots at Cardi’s pregnancy while parodying the lyrics of Cardi’s new song, “Magnet,” tweeting;

“Abcdefgeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS,” Minaj wrote. “Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee.” Nicki went on to continue her previous narrative about Roc Nation and Jay-Z being involved in illegal activities, connecting those dots to Cardi’s album sales.

“Abcdefgeeeee SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE ME, ” she began. “Tell the rat & tell j ZEEEE RICO FRAUD & PERJURY.”

On Tuesday, while things seemed to slow down between the two, Nicki responded to Cardi’s accusations that she had to see fertility doctors in order to have a child because of the “percs [Percocets] scrambling” her eggs.

An incensed Nicki Minaj then clapped back, alleging that she would be taking legal action against Cardi for he fertility tweet. She also mentioned her foe, Roc Nation’s Desiree Perez, in her tweet that included the Pinkprint rapper calling Cardi “Barney B.”

“Is I’m da Barney B AND the FLOP?” wrote Nicki. “Is I’m lying about fertility when the Queen has never once seen or spoken to a fertility doctor In her life?”Is I’m the one sleeping with trade while hubby f***n sweetie & taking my big gewy hole for alimony? Is I’m going to be sued when the Queen show her medical records to the courts?

Oh ROC BOTTOM NATION WE WIN AGAIN. Desiree I have your medical records too. :). the lawyers said we gon have Barney b homeless within 36 months. Praise God. lucky we eating cake right now,” Minaj wrote. In a follow-up, she continued:

“Barney B, I know you don’t know this, but SOME women PLAN their pregnancies you dirty HEINEKEN p***y twat. We don’t let niggaz fuk us while we pregnant for the next trade who got 4 other ppl pregnant. You see? The devil has come to collect. You sold your soul. You made a pact. But you lost. Now hear this: you have been neutralized in the mighty name of Jesus. Every word you speak on Me or mine will now curse your enablers more than your dizzy brain could ever fathom.”

