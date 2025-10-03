Source: rand Communications Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena / ATL Hawks

State Farm Arena turned into a full-court press against hunger as more than 5,000 volunteers joined the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth annual Million Meal Pack, assembling an impressive 1,045,272 meals to fight food insecurity across metro Atlanta.

The initiative, the team’s largest single-day community event of the year, was powered by a lineup that fused sports, music, and public service. Hawks players Mouhamed Gueye and Keaton Wallace packed boxes alongside Atlanta City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland, State Director for U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Shamea Mortion, Bee Nguyen, and musical guests Roscoe Dash, Kaliii, Ayo & Teo, K’alley, Sean Garrett, and Duke Deuce.

A Mission Fueled by Community Spirit

State Farm’s Director of Corporate Responsibility Irma Bantista told BOSSIP the day began with “lots and lots of energy” and a clear purpose.

"Overall, we're expecting 11,000 volunteers to come here to the State Farm Arena," Bantista said. "When a community comes together for a common cause, there's no stopping us. We are planning to have one million meals for the community, and we're excited about it."

From the moment the first 8 a.m. shift kicked off, the arena floor transformed into an assembly line of impact. Five volunteer shifts packed and sealed meals bound for partner agencies, including the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Hosea Helps, Midwest Food Bank, Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta, and Sweetwater Mission.

Bantista noted that the partnership with U.S. Hunger was key.

“They help us identify the opportunities with food insecurity…and they also help us distribute the meals afterwards,” she explained. “We see ourselves as good neighbors, and we don’t just say it as a slogan, we mean it.”

Atlanta Roots & Family Lessons

For Tanesha Fisher-Cager, volunteering was both personal and generational.

"I am a sorority girl, and we believe in service to all mankind," Fisher-Cager, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. told BOSSIP. "I also wanted to show my daughters, Lauryn and Reese, what being a community activist and being active in their communities means. I grew up getting Packer meals and Meals on Wheels in my household, and it's a big deal for me for them to know to give back and pay it forward."

As a proud Grady baby born and raised in Atlanta, Fisher-Cager said her daughters were born abroad and don’t share the same hometown upbringing—making Saturday’s experience even more meaningful as a living lesson in local service.

Kaliii Brings the Culture

Atlanta’s own Kaliii stepped into the Million Meal Pack with the same grind she puts into her music.

The rapper told me it was her first time at the event, and she came with one goal in mind: giving back.

“It’s exciting. I like to give back, you know—they show up for me, so I show up,” Kaliii said. “I’ve been outside talking to people and packing some meals for the people of Atlanta. The energy is good, and I’m vibing.”

As a new mom, she admitted she wished her baby could be there too.

“Honestly, I wish she could be here, but she’s out of town with her grandma,” she shared. “Still, it feels good being here. I’m fortunate that I healed quickly from surgery and could get back outside, grinding and helping out.”

The “Area Codes” artist added that giving back is about action, not just intention.

"If you think you want to help and be part of something, just get up and do it. Don't procrastinate. Just do it."

Kaliii also revealed she’s locked in the studio.

“I’m working on a project right now,” she confirmed. “I’m grinding and I’m in that mode.”

Keeping the Momentum High

With hours of packing ahead, the vibe stayed upbeat thanks to live DJ sets and a Street Fest celebration on State Farm Drive that stretched until 6 p.m. Bantista said State Farm agents, employees, and Atlanta families kept the energy electric.

“I was super impressed this morning seeing lots of little kids come in with their grandparents or their parents,” she said. “If we can inspire others to do good, especially at a younger age…imagine what they can do. Today is about one day, one million meals, but we’re hoping people leave inspired to go do even greater things.”

The final numbers told the story:

2,672 bags of food



134,288 pounds of food



3,630 boxes packed



288 meals per box / 48 bags per box



Impact Beyond a Single Day

This fifth Million Meal Pack builds on a legacy of service. Since 2019, the Hawks and State Farm have hosted four previous events, rallying 21,000+ volunteers to pack over 4.1 million meals.

Earlier this year, they also opened the 12th Good Neighbor Club in Atlanta’s historic Pittsburgh neighborhood and launched STEM-focused initiatives like the “Secrets of Science” series for local students.

Bigger Than Basketball

According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, one in seven Georgians and one in five children face food insecurity.

By combining philanthropy with sustainability—State Farm Arena again earned **TRUE Zero Waste Platinum certification, diverting over 90% of event materials from landfills—the Hawks and State Farm proved that Atlanta’s game plan for change doesn’t end at the buzzer.

As Kaliii reminded, “They show up for me, so I show up.”

This year’s Million Meal Pack wasn’t just about meals; it was about modeling what happens when a city unites for a shared purpose.

