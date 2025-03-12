ATL Hawks Women’s Empowerment Night Featured A Special SheLEADS Graduation & Shamea Morton’s High-Energy Halftime Performance

The Atlanta Hawks recently celebrated Women’s History Month with their annual Women’s Empowerment Night presented by BMW, recognizing women in leadership, business, and sports at State Farm Arena, and we got a double dribble of all the deets.

The evening featured a special graduation ceremony for the SheLEADS Class of 2025, a halftime performance from Shamea Morton dedicated to women’s empowerment, and a star-studded lineup of speakers and honorees.

Inside State Farm Arena: A Media Perspective

Entering State Farm Arena alone as media, I was guided through the media entrance, passing through tunnels beneath the bleachers where athletes prepare for the game. Security personnel, trainers, and physical therapists moved efficiently, ensuring everything was in place before tip-off.

I was escorted to the event through the VIP elevators and hallways by Tai McDonald from the Atlanta Hawks Communications team. She led the way to the SheLEADS graduation room, which was filled with the program’s participants and their supporters, preparing to celebrate their achievements.

The setting reflected the significance of the moment—decorated with glass windows, hues of pink and florals to set the scene of the ceremony. They also served hors d’oeuvres!

SheLEADS Graduation: Building Future Leaders

The SheLEADS Class of 2025 celebrated the completion of its eight-month leadership development program, which supports early-career women in business, sports, entrepreneurship, and STEAM fields. The wonderful host keeping up the energy of the night was media maven MiAsia Symone, Radio Host of Atlanta’s #1 Hip-Hop station Hot 107.9.

The program, powered by BMW and the Atlanta Hawks, was designed to address key barriers preventing women from advancing in leadership roles.

According to Alexis Roe, VP of DEI Impact & Strategic Initiatives at the Atlanta Hawks, who served as the program’s moderator, the eight-month structure was intentional.

“I was a part of Lead Atlanta and a number of other leadership development programs and the reality is: after one work day you’re not going to learn all the things, right? So what we really did was curate an experience. We looked at all the women in the workplace and studied key things that women struggle with. At the time, women in Georgia ranked number forty-nine in the country for ‘Women’s Empowerment,’ which is women’s access to healthcare and education. We couldn’t understand why, out of all the amazing women in Georgia, they were not able to climb and rise into leadership and economic mobility.”

The night featured a keynote address from Margaret Lane, Executive Vice President of Talent & Development at Penske Automotive Group, as well as a panel discussion titled, “Navigating the Path to Leadership: Wisdom and Tactics from Trailblazing Women.”

Lane emphasized how impactful a program like this would have been for her as a young professional.

“I would’ve given anything for something like this. The young people [in] this program, I have no doubt that in the future they are going to be fabulous. I have a lot of confidence in them, and I am so excited.”

With DEI programs facing challenges nationwide, Lane also spoke on the importance of continued investment in initiatives like SheLEADS.

“I’m hoping so! No matter what you are, what acronym you use, or who you call yourself to be—it’s the inclusivity that’s so important. Why wouldn’t you want to be? The Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta-area BMW Centers have done such an incredible job supporting this.”

For the graduates, the impact of SheLEADS extended beyond professional development—it fostered a sense of belonging and confidence.

Teevyah Yuva Raju, business strategist and COO Team at BlackRock, shared her excitement about completing the program.

“I feel incredible—for myself and my fellow SheLeaders! We learned a lot and I can’t wait to see all of us grow in the upcoming years.”

When asked what SheLEADS offered that only participants would understand, she highlighted a common struggle for women in leadership.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is to overcome imposter syndrome. A lot of the women who are SheLeads sisters to me are in incredible positions. They’ve taught us that every position that we are in is well-deserved and that we’re going to continue to grow because we deserve it. We deserve where we’re at and we deserve where we’re going.”

For Meag Taylor, founder of WomenInRadio and digital content producer at The Steve Harvey Morning Show, SheLEADS wasn’t just about professional growth—it provided genuine friendships and support.

“SheLEADS is the best decision I made since moving to Atlanta in 2020. I am so happy to have been accepted into the program. The quality of women I have met and gained as friends is just amazing. We really support each other in real life, and oftentimes, that’s hard to find.”

Janna Pruiett, Customer Success Manager at Omnissa, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the invaluable community and confidence-building she gained.

“Being part of the SheLEADS program was an incredibly empowering experience! I loved connecting with so many dynamic women from different industries, each with unique insights and inspiring stories. The program provided an invaluable space for learning, growth, and collaboration, and I left feeling more motivated than ever. The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena truly created a community where women can thrive, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it!”

You could feel the energy in the room from the testimonies, trophies, champagne toasts and gift baskets. This was a space where women were giving back to each other, and it spoke volumes. This truly was a celebration that fell on the perfect night of the year, #InternationalWomensDay!

Honoring Women Beyond The Court

While the Indiana Pacers were the Hawks’ opponent for the night, the real focus was on uplifting women across industries.

The night’s celebrations began with Shamea Morton performing the national anthem.

A Georgia native, former Hawks cheerleader, and new cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Morton brought an extra dose of star power to the event.

Also seen on the scene was Morton’s husband, Gerald Mwangi, and the housewife’s former radio co-host, Big Tigger.

At halftime, the arena lit up with an all-female Drumline Live performance, paying tribute to the HBCU marching band legacy with powerful rhythms and choreography. Throughout the evening, the ATL Hawks continued to give tribute to women who inspire the world every day.

The ATL Dancers also performed a special routine featuring women from the Hawks’ corporate team, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to diversity both on and off the court.

There was even an interactive cartoon race between three cars—two male and one female—for children to engage with during the night. Though the male cars played dirty to win, the female car kept her energy and stayed on her path to victory. The crowd was able to cheer her onto victory, and to recognize that even the smallest things can impact children in their game seats.

A Night Of Impact On International Women’s Day

Women’s Empowerment Night was more than a themed game—it was a testament to the Hawks’ and BMW’s commitment to investing in women. What a perfect game to win against the Pacers.

Curtis Snyder, BMW’s Southern Region Marketing Manager, reinforced why programs like this matter.

“At BMW, we believe in the power of women—our daughters, mothers, and partners—to inspire change, break barriers, and lead with confidence.”

There was everything to gain this night! With SheLEADS continuing to grow, the event showcased the success of women already making waves in their industries while setting the stage for the next generation of leaders.