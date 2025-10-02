Serial entrepreneur and Love & Hip Hop star Karlie Redd debuted her legacy-building business in Atlanta, and BOSSIP bore witness to the Red Room Bistro deliciousness.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

The highly anticipated venue, located at 255 Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta, featured a red-carpet-worthy experience complete with a drumline performance from the Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals, Karlie’s grand entrance with her daughter, Jasmine Ellis, and a blessing that set the tone for a night full of pride, praise and prosperity.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pastor Stephanie Jennings of Harvest Tabernacle Church offered a moving prayer, one that Karlie admitted made her emotional, before the restaurateur took the mic to thank attendees.

“I’m trying to bring something to the city, something different. I’m trying to make a change. I’m trying to create generational wealth,” Karlie told the crowd, urging them to spread the word that Red Room Bistro is here to stay. Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

State Representative Eric Bell II followed with remarks that underscored the deeper impact of Karlie’s venture, reminding the audience that small businesses like hers are the backbone of Georgia’s economy.

“What you’re standing with today is not only a business, but the future of Georgia. As Miss Redd continues to grow her business, she grows our community,” said Bell.

Spice, the Grammy-nominated Queen of Dancehall, surprised her longtime friend and co-star Karlie with an appearance that had the crowd buzzing.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Toasting to her sister’s success, Spice raised a glass to Red Room Bistro’s future.

Other notable guests included beauty mogul Cliff Vmir, viral influencer Big Sexy, restaurateur Ebony Austin, recording artist International Nova, and wife Cristina Nova, culture curator Jaaion Barnes, Fox 5 personality Portia Burner, and serial entrepreneur K. Botchey—solidifying Karlie’s spot as not just a reality star, but a respected mover in Atlanta’s lifestyle and business scene.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Food, Flavor and Fellowship

While the star sightings kept cameras flashing, the menu kept guests seated. Executive Chef Teddy Lopez delivered a taste of the bistro’s eclectic flair with dishes like the Velvet Vixen Chicken & Waffles, salmon bites, Red Room’s Hot Honey Signature Wings, and smash burgers.

Source: Madelynne Grace / Madelynne Grace

Source: Madelynne Grace / Madelynne Grace

Source: Madelynne Grace / Madelynne Grace

All of it paired perfectly with cocktails like the Superman, and Karlie’s RedHot Martini—a fitting nod to her fiery personality.

Source: Madelynne Grace / Madelynne Grace

The restaurant’s design, curated by Ty Young, leans into Karlie’s signature aesthetic: a bold red color palette, luxe décor and an upscale vibe designed for everything from date nights to a girls’ night out.

Beyond The Bistro: A Legacy Move

For Karlie, Red Room Bistro is personal.

Inspired by her father and late stepmother, who ran their own restaurant for decades, she sees this project as an extension of family and purpose. Her business partner, restaurateur Ace Carrington, echoed that sentiment.

“Atlanta often carries a stigma of poor service, and we want to change that narrative by setting a new standard,” said Carrington.

With brunch experiences like “Bunnies and Bubbles” set to become a Sunday staple and a menu that merges American comfort with Caribbean flavor, Red Room Bistro is positioned to be a cultural destination.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Final Takeaway

Karlie Redd has worn many hats—actress, artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and now a restaurateur with a vision bigger than the cameras that made her famous.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Karlie said it best herself: “If I don’t do it, who will?”

With Spice by her side and the city of Atlanta behind her, Red Room Bistro isn’t just about food and drinks; Redd told BOSSIP it’s about changing the narrative, creating jobs, and leaving a legacy of flavor and fellowship in Downtown ATL.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com